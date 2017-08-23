© infineon Products | August 23, 2017
CoolMOS P7 in SOT-223 combining performance with a cost-effective package solution
Infineon Technologies AG is expanding its recently launched CoolMOS™ P7 technology with a SOT-223 package. The device has been developed as a one-to-one drop-in replacement for DPAK. It is fully compatible with a typical DPAK footprint.
This is a product release announcement by Infineon Technologies. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.
The combination of the new CoolMOS P7 platform with the SOT-223 package is a perfect fit for applications such as charger for smartphones, laptop adapters, TV power supply, and lighting.
The new CoolMOS P7 is designed to address needs of the low power SMPS market. It offers excellent performance and ease-of-use, allowing designers to take advantage of improved form factors. It uses a price competitive Superjunction technology, which results in a reduced overall Bill of Materials (BOM) on the customer side.
The SOT-223 package is a cost-effective DPAK alternative and well established in price sensitive markets. The thermal behavior of the CoolMOS P7 in this package was assessed across several applications. When the SOT-223 was placed on a DPAK footprint, the temperature increased by a maximum of 2-3°C compared to a standard DPAK. With a size of the copper area of 20 mm² or more, the thermal performance was equal to DPAK.
Availability
The CoolMOS P7 in SOT-223 is available in 600 V, 700 V, and 800 V devices. Additional R DS(on) versions of the 700 V and 800 V devices will be launched soon. More information is available at www.infineon.com/p7 and www.infineon.com/sot-223.
