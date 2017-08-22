© next biometrics Components | August 22, 2017
Next Biometrics and Arrow sign global distribution agreement.
Through this agreement, Arrow Electronics will be able to sell Next Biometrics products to its base of customers, targeting applications including Internet of Things and access control, as well as personal authentication devices such as tokens, key fobs and other innovative applications.
A range of reference designs and SDK solutions (software development kit) have over the last 18 months been developed by Next Biometrics, and is now launched for mainstream embedded platforms.
"NEXT Biometrics have established themselves as a leader for high performance, cost efficient fingerprint authentication", said Matthias Hutter,Vice President Product Management and Supplier Marketing, Arrow EMEA. "We are excited to offer their solutions to enhance the products to our broad customer base."
"Signing the agreement with Arrow is an important milestone for NEXT", said Ritu Favre, CEO at NEXT Biometrics. "NEXT will be able to leverage Arrow's world-class sales and field applications engineering coupled with the company`s broad customer reach and relationships. We are excited to scale and grow our business for large, cost-efficient fingerprint sensors for the access control market."
