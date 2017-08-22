© arkadi bojarsinov dreamstime.com Products | August 22, 2017
MediaTek selects MIPS for LTE modems
Imagination Technologies (IMG.L) announces that MediaTek has adopted multi-threaded MIPS I-class CPUs for smartphone LTE modems.
This is a product release announcement by MIPS. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.
The first device from MediaTek featuring MIPS technology is the new flagship MT6799 Helio™ X30 processor which uses MIPS in its Cat-10 LTE modem. The relationship with MediaTek takes MIPS into high-volume smartphone modems, and demonstrates the performance and efficiency advantages MIPS multi-threading technology can provide in many real-time, power sensitive applications such as LTE, AI, and IoT.
The X30 SoC brings a new level of computing performance, power efficiency and functionality to MediaTek’s Helio family of processors. The MIPS I-class CPU is a key component of the integrated 4G LTE Advanced modem which features 3x carrier aggregation downstream to support 450Mbit/s data rates and 2x carrier aggregation upstream to support 150Mbit/s. The MIPS multi-threading capability – unique in the processor IP space – enables the MIPS CPU to do more work every clock cycle. This can be particularly advantageous in balancing power, performance and cost, and can boost real-time responsiveness and performance where multiple latency-sensitive tasks must be handled simultaneously.
TL Lee, general manager of the Wireless Communications BU, MediaTek, says: “With their powerful multi-threading capability, MIPS CPUs offer a combination of efficiency and high throughput for LTE modems that contributes significantly to system performance.”
Jim Nicholas, EVP, MIPS Processor IP, Imagination, says: “We are delighted that MediaTek, a leader in LTE and 5G modems, selected MIPS for use in its LTE modems including its latest mobile chipset. MIPS multi-threaded CPUs provide significant advantages for LTE Advanced/5G features such as carrier aggregation. Adoption of MIPS continues to increase as more companies realize the differentiation these CPUs can provide.”
MIPS multi-threaded I-class CPUs are ideal for use in LTE Advanced, LTE Advanced Pro and 5G applications. In addition, the MIPS DSP extensions coupled with multi-threading further optimize applications common in this space such as VoLTE. MIPS CPUs are used widely in modems in tablets, mobile hotspots, routers and M2M devices that are deployed on global LTE networks.
The X30 SoC brings a new level of computing performance, power efficiency and functionality to MediaTek’s Helio family of processors. The MIPS I-class CPU is a key component of the integrated 4G LTE Advanced modem which features 3x carrier aggregation downstream to support 450Mbit/s data rates and 2x carrier aggregation upstream to support 150Mbit/s. The MIPS multi-threading capability – unique in the processor IP space – enables the MIPS CPU to do more work every clock cycle. This can be particularly advantageous in balancing power, performance and cost, and can boost real-time responsiveness and performance where multiple latency-sensitive tasks must be handled simultaneously.
TL Lee, general manager of the Wireless Communications BU, MediaTek, says: “With their powerful multi-threading capability, MIPS CPUs offer a combination of efficiency and high throughput for LTE modems that contributes significantly to system performance.”
Jim Nicholas, EVP, MIPS Processor IP, Imagination, says: “We are delighted that MediaTek, a leader in LTE and 5G modems, selected MIPS for use in its LTE modems including its latest mobile chipset. MIPS multi-threaded CPUs provide significant advantages for LTE Advanced/5G features such as carrier aggregation. Adoption of MIPS continues to increase as more companies realize the differentiation these CPUs can provide.”
MIPS multi-threaded I-class CPUs are ideal for use in LTE Advanced, LTE Advanced Pro and 5G applications. In addition, the MIPS DSP extensions coupled with multi-threading further optimize applications common in this space such as VoLTE. MIPS CPUs are used widely in modems in tablets, mobile hotspots, routers and M2M devices that are deployed on global LTE networks.
Sea King maintenance goes to Kongsberg Kongsberg Defence Systems has signed a framework agreement with the Norwegian Defence...
Kontron and S&T are now one Kontron AG reports that its merger into S&T Deutschland Holding AG has now been...
Next Biometrics and Arrow sign global distribution agreement. Through this agreement, Arrow Electronics will be able to sell Next Biometrics products to its...
MediaTek selects MIPS for LTE modems Imagination Technologies (IMG.L) announces that MediaTek has adopted multi-threaded MIPS...
SV TCL to be acquired by Nidec-Read Corporation Japanese Nidec-Read has signed a conditional sales and purchase agreement Ellipsiz Ltd – the parent company of SV Probe Pte Ltd (SV TCL) – to acquire 100% of the shares in in SV Probe Pte Ltd.
Swisslog automates Coca-Cola's Bandar Enstek facility As part of Coca-Cola Malaysia’s investment of MYR 500 million (EUR 99 million) to expand...
X-Fab sales up 18% YoY During the second quarter of 2017, X-Fab posted sales of USD 139.3 million and net profit of...
BASF acquires filament producer Innofil3D BASF New Business has acquired 100% of the filament producer Innofil3D, headquartered in...
DC/DC converters for next-gen SiC MOSFETs High-frequency and high-voltage switching are the main challenges of driving SiC...
Ericsson sues Wiko for patent infringement Ericsson sues smartphone maker Wiko in the regional courts of Düsseldorf and Mannheim in...
Osram Opto selected Aixtron’s AIX 2800G4-TM system Osram Opto Semiconductors has purchased an AIX 2800G4-TM Planetary system for the...
Molex signs Electronic Systems Technology Molex has signs a dDistribution and technology agreement with Electronic Systems Technology...
In-Circuit Debugger (ICD) with unparalleled speed and flexibility Microchip announces the MPLAB® ICD 4, an in-circuit programming and debugging...
CEOs leave Trump's Advisory Councils US President Donald Trump has announced that he will end two advisory councils. But it seems; the decision may not have been entirely his own.
Cobham adds Kenwood NX-5000 radios to its auto-test library Cobham announced that fully automated test and alignment capabilities for Kenwood...
Boston Semi Equipment receives order for HVPD handler Semiconductor test handler company, Boston Semi Equipment (BSE), has received a...
BASF: Force Majeure lifted BASF is lifting force majeure for dispersions, dispersion powders and hot melts on acrylic monomer basis with immediate effect.
Newly enhanced LTSpice model simplifies designing with GaN Power system design engineers want to be fast, accurate and confident with their simulated...
Micron doubles R&D capabilities with new Boise facility Micron has held the opening of a new facility which will play a critical role in the company's research into breakthrough new memory and storage technologies of the future.
Mouser inks distribution agreement with ROBOTIS Mouser Electronics has entered into a global distribution agreement with ROBOTIS, a...
ST Engineering completes acquisition of Aethon Vision Technologies Land Systems, Inc. (VTLS) has completed the acquisition of 100...
16A SCR switching thyristor from Littelfuse optimized for EVOBC applications Littelfuse, Inc., the global leader in circuit protection, today introduced a series of 16A SCR...
Production of CST Global’s silicon photonic lasers increases by 500% CST Global, a subsidiary of Sivers IMA Holdings AB, has confirmed its silicon photonic laser...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments