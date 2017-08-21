© swisslog Business | August 21, 2017
Swisslog automates Coca-Cola's Bandar Enstek facility
As part of Coca-Cola Malaysia’s investment of MYR 500 million (EUR 99 million) to expand production capacity at its Bandar Enstek facility, Swisslog has been commissioned to supply a robotic, data-driven automated warehouse.
“I am very excited that we constantly strive to bring the best technology into Malaysia to continue to enhance our environmentally friendly, world-class Halal manufacturing facility,” said Mr. Gareth McGeown, Chief Executive Officer, Coca-Cola Bottlers Malaysia/Singapore/Brunei. “Swisslog was a partner of choice for multiple reasons. Having been in the SE Asian region for over two decades, Swisslog is a well-established provider and has successfully delivered a number of complex and innovative projects in the region. Their deep domain expertise and advancements in industrial robotics and intralogistics enable us to achieve greater operational efficiencies, increased storage capacity and seamless distribution, thereby helping us to deliver at the speed of business."
According to Mr. Koh Seng Teck, Head of Southeast Asia for Swsisslog Warehouse & Distribution Solutions (WDS), “Swisslog has a long-standing relationship with Coca-Cola, having completed a number of successful implementations of several major automated and data-driven intralogistics systems in markets as diverse as China, Australia, New Zealand and Mexico. Our partnership is built on a strong foundation of trust and commitment. This project is another indicator of how we are redefining the future of intralogistics solutions and demonstrates the success of our growth strategy in the region. This is our first PowerStore deployment in the SEA region and is a matter of great pride and achievement.”
According to Mr. Koh Seng Teck, Head of Southeast Asia for Swsisslog Warehouse & Distribution Solutions (WDS), “Swisslog has a long-standing relationship with Coca-Cola, having completed a number of successful implementations of several major automated and data-driven intralogistics systems in markets as diverse as China, Australia, New Zealand and Mexico. Our partnership is built on a strong foundation of trust and commitment. This project is another indicator of how we are redefining the future of intralogistics solutions and demonstrates the success of our growth strategy in the region. This is our first PowerStore deployment in the SEA region and is a matter of great pride and achievement.”
SV TCL to be acquired by Nidec-Read Corporation Japanese Nidec-Read has signed a conditional sales and purchase agreement Ellipsiz Ltd – the parent company of SV Probe Pte Ltd (SV TCL) – to acquire 100% of the shares in in SV Probe Pte Ltd.
Swisslog automates Coca-Cola's Bandar Enstek facility As part of Coca-Cola Malaysia’s investment of MYR 500 million (EUR 99 million) to expand...
X-Fab sales up 18% YoY During the second quarter of 2017, X-Fab posted sales of USD 139.3 million and net profit of...
BASF acquires filament producer Innofil3D BASF New Business has acquired 100% of the filament producer Innofil3D, headquartered in...
DC/DC converters for next-gen SiC MOSFETs High-frequency and high-voltage switching are the main challenges of driving SiC...
Ericsson sues Wiko for patent infringement Ericsson sues smartphone maker Wiko in the regional courts of Düsseldorf and Mannheim in...
Osram Opto selected Aixtron’s AIX 2800G4-TM system Osram Opto Semiconductors has purchased an AIX 2800G4-TM Planetary system for the...
Molex signs Electronic Systems Technology Molex has signs a dDistribution and technology agreement with Electronic Systems Technology...
In-Circuit Debugger (ICD) with unparalleled speed and flexibility Microchip announces the MPLAB® ICD 4, an in-circuit programming and debugging...
CEOs leave Trump's Advisory Councils US President Donald Trump has announced that he will end two advisory councils. But it seems; the decision may not have been entirely his own.
Cobham adds Kenwood NX-5000 radios to its auto-test library Cobham announced that fully automated test and alignment capabilities for Kenwood...
Boston Semi Equipment receives order for HVPD handler Semiconductor test handler company, Boston Semi Equipment (BSE), has received a...
BASF: Force Majeure lifted BASF is lifting force majeure for dispersions, dispersion powders and hot melts on acrylic monomer basis with immediate effect.
Newly enhanced LTSpice model simplifies designing with GaN Power system design engineers want to be fast, accurate and confident with their simulated...
Micron doubles R&D capabilities with new Boise facility Micron has held the opening of a new facility which will play a critical role in the company's research into breakthrough new memory and storage technologies of the future.
Mouser inks distribution agreement with ROBOTIS Mouser Electronics has entered into a global distribution agreement with ROBOTIS, a...
ST Engineering completes acquisition of Aethon Vision Technologies Land Systems, Inc. (VTLS) has completed the acquisition of 100...
16A SCR switching thyristor from Littelfuse optimized for EVOBC applications Littelfuse, Inc., the global leader in circuit protection, today introduced a series of 16A SCR...
Production of CST Global’s silicon photonic lasers increases by 500% CST Global, a subsidiary of Sivers IMA Holdings AB, has confirmed its silicon photonic laser...
Precise Biometrics appoints new R&D director Fredrik Clementson has been appointed new R&D Director and member of the management...
Bourns introduces ultra-low capacitance TVS diode surge protection solution Bourns, Inc., a leading manufacturer and supplier of electronic components, today...
Japan Display starts mass production of LTPS LCDs Japan Display has started mass production of low temperature poly-silicon (LTPS) liquid crystal...
STG Aerospace increasing investment and capabilities in R&D Aircraft cabin lighting specialist, STG Aerospace is increasing its capability to meet future demand...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments