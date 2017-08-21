© RECOM

DC/DC converters for next-gen SiC MOSFETs

High-frequency and high-voltage switching are the main challenges of driving SiC MOSFETs. Extreme voltage potentials between the control and power side can wear down isolation barriers and lead to failures.

This is a product release announcement by Recom Power GmbH. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.

To meet these tough requirements, RECOM has recently introduced a new 2W DC/DC converter series specially designed to power the latest generation of SiC MOSFETs.



Switching SiC MOSFETs requires unique turn-on and turn-off voltages atypical of other IGBT or MOSFET applications. The RxxP21503D series provides asymmetrical output voltages of +15 and -3V, which are needed to efficiently switch second generation SiC MOSFETs. A typical DC/DC isolation voltage should normally be at least twice the working voltage, but the high ambient temperature and fast switching edges generated by these high-power transistors cause additional stress to the insulation barrier. Therefore, the new series from RECOM come with 6.4kVDC isolation to ensure that the isolation barrier stands up to even the harshest tests.



The internal transformer uses a pot-core to physically separate the input and output windings, yet the converter still fits into an industry standard SIP7 case. These converters are available with input voltages of 12V, 15V or 24V and come equipped with ultra-low parasitic capacitance (<10pF). They are EN-60950-1 certified and fully compliant to RoHS2 and REACH. A SiC MOSFET’s high operating temperatures and high-frequency switching are tough on a power supply.



RECOM therefore only uses high quality name-brand components and offers a 3-year warranty. Samples are available from all authorized distributors.