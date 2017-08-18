© osram Components | August 18, 2017
Osram Opto selected Aixtron’s AIX 2800G4-TM system
Osram Opto Semiconductors has purchased an AIX 2800G4-TM Planetary system for the manufacturing of mainly infrared-based high power lasers and LEDs based on gallium arsenide (GaAs).
Reaching that important milestone, Aixtron supports the capacity expansion at the supplier of optoelectronic semiconductors to be used in an increasing number of applications, especially in the automotive and communication sector. The tool features an 8x6-inch configuration and was commissioned in Q2/2017.
“We are very pleased that Osram Opto Semiconductors has selected our AIX 2800G4-TM platform for the production of high power laser and infrared LED devices. Their trust in our AIX 2800G4-TM system confirms our strategy to focus on solutions for the most demanding applications, where superior process performance is mandatory to meet our customer’s requirements. Following the recent qualification of our AIX G5 C platform and achieving this key milestone also with the AIX 2800G4-TM, we are looking forward to further deepen our partnership with one of the most innovative semiconductor manufacturers worldwide”, explains Dr. Frank Schulte, Vice President Aixtron Europe.
“We are very pleased that Osram Opto Semiconductors has selected our AIX 2800G4-TM platform for the production of high power laser and infrared LED devices. Their trust in our AIX 2800G4-TM system confirms our strategy to focus on solutions for the most demanding applications, where superior process performance is mandatory to meet our customer’s requirements. Following the recent qualification of our AIX G5 C platform and achieving this key milestone also with the AIX 2800G4-TM, we are looking forward to further deepen our partnership with one of the most innovative semiconductor manufacturers worldwide”, explains Dr. Frank Schulte, Vice President Aixtron Europe.
Ericsson sues Wiko for patent infringement Ericsson sues smartphone maker Wiko in the regional courts of Düsseldorf and Mannheim in...
Osram Opto selected Aixtron’s AIX 2800G4-TM system Osram Opto Semiconductors has purchased an AIX 2800G4-TM Planetary system for the...
Molex signs Electronic Systems Technology Molex has signs a dDistribution and technology agreement with Electronic Systems Technology...
In-Circuit Debugger (ICD) with unparalleled speed and flexibility Microchip announces the MPLAB® ICD 4, an in-circuit programming and debugging...
CEOs leave Trump's Advisory Councils US President Donald Trump has announced that he will end two advisory councils. But it seems; the decision may not have been entirely his own.
Cobham adds Kenwood NX-5000 radios to its auto-test library Cobham announced that fully automated test and alignment capabilities for Kenwood...
Boston Semi Equipment receives order for HVPD handler Semiconductor test handler company, Boston Semi Equipment (BSE), has received a...
BASF: Force Majeure lifted BASF is lifting force majeure for dispersions, dispersion powders and hot melts on acrylic monomer basis with immediate effect.
Newly enhanced LTSpice model simplifies designing with GaN Power system design engineers want to be fast, accurate and confident with their simulated...
Micron doubles R&D capabilities with new Boise facility Micron has held the opening of a new facility which will play a critical role in the company's research into breakthrough new memory and storage technologies of the future.
Mouser inks distribution agreement with ROBOTIS Mouser Electronics has entered into a global distribution agreement with ROBOTIS, a...
ST Engineering completes acquisition of Aethon Vision Technologies Land Systems, Inc. (VTLS) has completed the acquisition of 100...
16A SCR switching thyristor from Littelfuse optimized for EVOBC applications Littelfuse, Inc., the global leader in circuit protection, today introduced a series of 16A SCR...
Production of CST Global’s silicon photonic lasers increases by 500% CST Global, a subsidiary of Sivers IMA Holdings AB, has confirmed its silicon photonic laser...
Precise Biometrics appoints new R&D director Fredrik Clementson has been appointed new R&D Director and member of the management...
Bourns introduces ultra-low capacitance TVS diode surge protection solution Bourns, Inc., a leading manufacturer and supplier of electronic components, today...
Japan Display starts mass production of LTPS LCDs Japan Display has started mass production of low temperature poly-silicon (LTPS) liquid crystal...
STG Aerospace increasing investment and capabilities in R&D Aircraft cabin lighting specialist, STG Aerospace is increasing its capability to meet future demand...
Assa Abloy sells AdvanIDe Assa Abloy has sold the business and assets of AdvanIDe to a new holding company based in...
Parc spins off wireless technology company Metawave Parc, a Xerox company, has disclosed that it is spinning off Metawave Corporation – a...
Microchip launches two new SAM microcontroller families Microchip announces the SAM D5x and SAM E5x microcontroller (MCU) families...
Harris sends navigation payload for Lockheed Martin GPS III satellite Harris has delivered the third of 10 advanced navigation payloads to Lockheed Martin, which will...
Ulbrich Solar closes Hillboro facility Ulbrich Solar Technologies Oregon LCC will close its doors; effective August 4, 2017. The...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments