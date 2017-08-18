© evertiq Components | August 18, 2017
Molex signs Electronic Systems Technology
Molex has signs a dDistribution and technology agreement with Electronic Systems Technology Inc. The agreement allows Molex to sell EST products and integrate EST technology into Molex solutions.
Molex and Electronic Systems Technology Inc. dba ESTeem Wireless Modems have signed a Master Goods Agreement that allows Molex to sell EST’s full product line as well as integrate ESTeem technology into Molex products. This distribution agreement expands the Molex wireless communications offering and gives customers access to a broader range of solutions.
“This agreement with EST allows Molex to offer the complete spectrum of industrial wireless communications hardware, giving customers access to best-of-breed products while simplifying their supply base all through one provider,” said Chuck Clark, partner programs and channel manager, Molex. “EST has been the industry leader in the wireless modem market for more than 30 years, and our customers will benefit from EST’s diligent efforts to continually enhance its products.”
“We are very excited about the additional market access that this agreement with Molex will open up for our products,” said Mike Eller, president, ESTeem Wireless Modems. “Through this reselling arrangement, Molex will be able to expose our wireless modem technology to a broader range of customers and help them meet a more complex set of challenges.”
