CEOs leave Trump's Advisory Councils

US President Donald Trump has announced that he will end two advisory councils. But it seems; the decision may not have been entirely his own.

Rather than putting pressure on the businesspeople of the Manufacturing Council & Strategy & Policy Forum, I am ending both. Thank you all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 16, 2017

Travis Kalanick, former CEO and co-founder, Uber Technologies (left after Paris climate deal exit)

Bob Iger, Chairman and CEO, The Walt Disney Company (left after Paris climate deal exit)

Elon Musk, Chairman and CEO, SpaceX and Tesla (left after Paris climate deal exit)

Ken Frazier, Merck & Co., Inc. (left after Charlottesville)

Brian Krzanich, Intel Corporation (left after Charlottesville)

Thea Lee, AFL-CIO (left after Charlottesville)

Denise Morrison, Campbell Soup Company (left after Charlottesville)

Alex Gorsky, Johnson & Johnson (left after Charlottesville)

Greg Hayes, United Technologies Corp. (left after Charlottesville)

Scott Paul, Alliance for American Manufacturing (left after Charlottesville)

Kevin Plank, Under Armor (left after Charlottesville)

Inge Thulin, 3M (left after Charlottesville)

Richard Tumka, AFL-CIO (left after Charlottesville)

Jack Welch, Former Chairman and CEO, General Electric (left after Charlottesville)

Wendell Weeks, Corning (left after Charlottesville)

For every CEO that drops out of the Manufacturing Council, I have many to take their place. Grandstanders should not have gone on. JOBS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 15, 2017

Two advisory councils - started in January by the American President - the Manufacturing Council and the Strategy & Policy Forum, were dissolved on Wednesday. "Rather than putting pressure on the businesspeople of the Manufacturing Council & Strategy & Policy Forum, I am ending both. Thank you all!"The exodus of managers over the past few days suggests that the dissolution of the councils was not necessarily what Trump wanted.The day before, the President had sent the following Twitter message: "For every CEO that drops out of the Manufacturing Council, I have many to take their place. Grandstanders should not have gone on. JOBS!"