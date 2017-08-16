© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com Components | August 16, 2017
Boston Semi Equipment receives order for HVPD handler
Semiconductor test handler company, Boston Semi Equipment (BSE), has received a new order for its high voltage partial discharge (HVPD) solution on the Zeus gravity test handling system.
The order, for a quad site handler, comes from an un-named top 20 semiconductor company that selected BSE's solution because it is capable of positioning up to eight devices for testing and is designed for the high voltages it needs to use in the testing of its packages.
"Boston Semi Equipment has a proven high voltage solution," said Mike Kerrigan, vice president of sales for BSE. "Our HVPD handlers are in use around the world and our installed base continues to grow as more companies turn to Boston Semi Equipment to meet challenging handling requirements."
The HPVD solution using the Zeus system is capable of octal-site testing and integrates special materials and test site design needed for effective and safe testing at very high voltages. In addition, the Zeus system's device handling mechanisms have been optimised to ensure the effectiveness of high-voltage tests.
