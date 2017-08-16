© BASF

BASF: Force Majeure lifted

BASF is lifting force majeure for dispersions, dispersion powders and hot melts on acrylic monomer basis with immediate effect.

With immediate effect, BASF is lifting the force majeure status that was declared on October 31, 2016 for dispersions, dispersion powders and hot melts on acrylic monomer basis (Acronal, acResin, Acrodur, ACROSOL E 20 D, AQAGloss, Basonal, Col.9, Epotal and Luhydran) supplied from the Ludwigshafen and Tarragona sites.



The Dispersions & Pigments division of BASF develops, produces and markets a range of pigments, resins, additives and polymer dispersions worldwide, which are used - amongst other things - for electronic applications such as displays.