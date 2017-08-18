© Microchip Products | August 18, 2017
In-Circuit Debugger (ICD) with unparalleled speed and flexibility
Microchip announces the MPLAB® ICD 4, an in-circuit programming and debugging development tool for Microchip’s PIC® microcontroller and dsPIC® digital signal controller portfolios.
This is a product release announcement by Microchip. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.
Key Facts:
The MPLAB ICD 4’s significant improvement in speed is accomplished through a 32-bit MCU running at 300 MHz. Faster processing, together with an increased buffer memory of 2 MB, results in a product that is up to twice as fast as its predecessor.
The puck-shaped MPLAB ICD 4 is housed in a durable, black case with a brushed aluminum top and is accented with an LED light strip to indicate debugging status. The tool offers the following features:
The MPLAB ICD 4 (DV164045) is available today priced at USD 249.95.
For more information, visit Microchip’s Web site at: www.microchip.com/ICD4
- MPLAB® ICD 4 features a faster processor and increased RAM
- Achieves up to twice the speed of the previous generation ICD
- Offers a wider voltage range of 1.20 to 5.5V and increased flexibility
- Supports all PIC® MCUs and dsPIC® digital signal controllers via MPLAB X IDE
- A wider target voltage range, from 1.20 to 5.5 V
- An optional 1 Amp of power (using an external power supply)
- Selectable pull-up/pull-down option to the target interface
- Configurable interface speed for optimised programming and debugging
- Intelligent, robust interface with fault detection and immunity
- JTAG debugging capability
