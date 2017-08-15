© micron Components | August 15, 2017
Micron doubles R&D capabilities with new Boise facility
Micron has held the opening of a new facility which will play a critical role in the company's research into breakthrough new memory and storage technologies of the future.
When fully equipped, the new building will nearly double Micron's cleanroom space dedicated to research and development in Boise, and will support, what the company describes as, a significant expansion of the company's overall R&D capabilities.
This expanded facility in Boise is the focal point for developing new semiconductor manufacturing processes and designs for the company's future memory and storage technologies. Once developed in the Boise R&D center, these processes are then transitioned into production-scale manufacturing in Micron's network of 12 large scale manufacturing plants around the world.
Commemorating this milestone, Micron President and CEO, Sanjay Mehrotra, and Technology Development Executive Vice President, Scott DeBoer, guided public representatives and dignitaries through the new facility.
"Creating the world's most advanced semiconductors is a highly complex process," said Mehrotra. "The work done by our industry-leading team of scientists and engineers here in Idaho will help shape tomorrow's technologies, products and solutions including future generations of phones, vehicles, and data centers, and advance rapidly emerging trends such as artificial intelligence and big data analytics. Today's accomplishment of our R&D cleanroom space marks a significant acceleration of our innovation capabilities in Boise."
Construction of the new clean-room facility began in October 2015 to create an expanded precision-controlled environment for development and fabrication of advanced memory integrated circuits leveraging Micron's years of deep technical expertise and innovation capability.
DeBoer highlighted that Micron's leading-edge DRAM technology (1Ynm) has now transitioned from Boise R&D and into Micron's production fab in Hiroshima, Japan. Over the past year, the R&D team has also successfully completed the development process in Boise for 64-layer 3D NAND, and moved the technology from initial development in Boise all the way through to volume production in Micron's Singapore fabs.
This expanded facility in Boise is the focal point for developing new semiconductor manufacturing processes and designs for the company's future memory and storage technologies. Once developed in the Boise R&D center, these processes are then transitioned into production-scale manufacturing in Micron's network of 12 large scale manufacturing plants around the world.
Commemorating this milestone, Micron President and CEO, Sanjay Mehrotra, and Technology Development Executive Vice President, Scott DeBoer, guided public representatives and dignitaries through the new facility.
"Creating the world's most advanced semiconductors is a highly complex process," said Mehrotra. "The work done by our industry-leading team of scientists and engineers here in Idaho will help shape tomorrow's technologies, products and solutions including future generations of phones, vehicles, and data centers, and advance rapidly emerging trends such as artificial intelligence and big data analytics. Today's accomplishment of our R&D cleanroom space marks a significant acceleration of our innovation capabilities in Boise."
Construction of the new clean-room facility began in October 2015 to create an expanded precision-controlled environment for development and fabrication of advanced memory integrated circuits leveraging Micron's years of deep technical expertise and innovation capability.
DeBoer highlighted that Micron's leading-edge DRAM technology (1Ynm) has now transitioned from Boise R&D and into Micron's production fab in Hiroshima, Japan. Over the past year, the R&D team has also successfully completed the development process in Boise for 64-layer 3D NAND, and moved the technology from initial development in Boise all the way through to volume production in Micron's Singapore fabs.
Newly enhanced LTSpice model simplifies designing with GaN Power system design engineers want to be fast, accurate and confident with their simulated...
Micron doubles R&D capabilities with new Boise facility Micron has held the opening of a new facility which will play a critical role in the company's research into breakthrough new memory and storage technologies of the future.
Mouser inks distribution agreement with ROBOTIS Mouser Electronics has entered into a global distribution agreement with ROBOTIS, a...
ST Engineering completes acquisition of Aethon Vision Technologies Land Systems, Inc. (VTLS) has completed the acquisition of 100...
16A SCR switching thyristor from Littelfuse optimized for EVOBC applications Littelfuse, Inc., the global leader in circuit protection, today introduced a series of 16A SCR...
Production of CST Global’s silicon photonic lasers increases by 500% CST Global, a subsidiary of Sivers IMA Holdings AB, has confirmed its silicon photonic laser...
Precise Biometrics appoints new R&D director Fredrik Clementson has been appointed new R&D Director and member of the management...
Bourns introduces ultra-low capacitance TVS diode surge protection solution Bourns, Inc., a leading manufacturer and supplier of electronic components, today...
Japan Display starts mass production of LTPS LCDs Japan Display has started mass production of low temperature poly-silicon (LTPS) liquid crystal...
STG Aerospace increasing investment and capabilities in R&D Aircraft cabin lighting specialist, STG Aerospace is increasing its capability to meet future demand...
Assa Abloy sells AdvanIDe Assa Abloy has sold the business and assets of AdvanIDe to a new holding company based in...
Parc spins off wireless technology company Metawave Parc, a Xerox company, has disclosed that it is spinning off Metawave Corporation – a...
Microchip launches two new SAM microcontroller families Microchip announces the SAM D5x and SAM E5x microcontroller (MCU) families...
Harris sends navigation payload for Lockheed Martin GPS III satellite Harris has delivered the third of 10 advanced navigation payloads to Lockheed Martin, which will...
Ulbrich Solar closes Hillboro facility Ulbrich Solar Technologies Oregon LCC will close its doors; effective August 4, 2017. The...
Intel's tender offer for Mobileeye completed Both companies announced the completion of Intel’s tender offer for outstanding ordinary shares...
Yazaki Automotive starts wire harness production in Serbia Japan-headquarted Yazaki Corporation has established a new company to produce...
Delta wants 55% stake in Vivotek Delta Electronics to acquire approximately 35 to 55 percent of the outstanding common...
Indium launches new solder paste for fine feature printing Indium Corporation has released Indium11.8HF-SPR (T5-MC) Solder Paste – a new air and...
Sumco invests in capacity expansion Japan-based manufacturer Sumco plans to expand production capacity for 300mm...
Japan Display lays off and shuts down Japan Display Inc. has decided to implement a series of structural reforms. These include...
Nissan sell off electric battery business Nissan Motor has entered into a definitive sale and purchase agreement with GSR Capital...
Solarworld to be sold The insolvency administrator for Solarworld AG has signed a purchase agreement on assets of Solarworld AG as well as of individual subsidiaries.
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments