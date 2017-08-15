© micron

Micron doubles R&D capabilities with new Boise facility

Micron has held the opening of a new facility which will play a critical role in the company's research into breakthrough new memory and storage technologies of the future.

When fully equipped, the new building will nearly double Micron's cleanroom space dedicated to research and development in Boise, and will support, what the company describes as, a significant expansion of the company's overall R&D capabilities.



This expanded facility in Boise is the focal point for developing new semiconductor manufacturing processes and designs for the company's future memory and storage technologies. Once developed in the Boise R&D center, these processes are then transitioned into production-scale manufacturing in Micron's network of 12 large scale manufacturing plants around the world.



Commemorating this milestone, Micron President and CEO, Sanjay Mehrotra, and Technology Development Executive Vice President, Scott DeBoer, guided public representatives and dignitaries through the new facility.



"Creating the world's most advanced semiconductors is a highly complex process," said Mehrotra. "The work done by our industry-leading team of scientists and engineers here in Idaho will help shape tomorrow's technologies, products and solutions including future generations of phones, vehicles, and data centers, and advance rapidly emerging trends such as artificial intelligence and big data analytics. Today's accomplishment of our R&D cleanroom space marks a significant acceleration of our innovation capabilities in Boise."



Construction of the new clean-room facility began in October 2015 to create an expanded precision-controlled environment for development and fabrication of advanced memory integrated circuits leveraging Micron's years of deep technical expertise and innovation capability.



DeBoer highlighted that Micron's leading-edge DRAM technology (1Ynm) has now transitioned from Boise R&D and into Micron's production fab in Hiroshima, Japan. Over the past year, the R&D team has also successfully completed the development process in Boise for 64-layer 3D NAND, and moved the technology from initial development in Boise all the way through to volume production in Micron's Singapore fabs.