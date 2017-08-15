© maksim pasko dreamstime.com

Mouser inks distribution agreement with ROBOTIS

Mouser Electronics has entered into a global distribution agreement with ROBOTIS, a developer and manufacturer of modular robotics and specialized smart servos, industrial actuators, manipulators, open-source humanoid platforms.

The company’s portfolio includes controllers, servos, and accessories that support professional robot developers who design multi-jointed robots for DIY, education, industry, and research sectors. ROBOTIS OpenCM9.04 open-source controllers run on an STMicroelectronics STM32 F1 microcontroller with a 32-bit ARM Cortex-M3 core.



Mouser is also stocking ROBOTIS’ DYNAMIXEL smart actuator system, a series of modular devices for creating and connecting powerful and flexible robotic joints. DYNAMIXEL devices are high-performance actuators with a fully integrated DC motor, reduction gearhead, controller, driver, and network in a single servo module actuator. The programmable and networkable devices allow developers to read and monitor actuator status through a data packet stream and enables solutions based on intelligent actuator feedback.