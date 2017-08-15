© yuri arcurs dreamstime.com Business | August 15, 2017
ST Engineering completes acquisition of Aethon
Vision Technologies Land Systems, Inc. (VTLS) has completed the acquisition of 100 percent interest in Aethon, Inc. The acquisition was completed following the fulfilment of closing conditions.
Based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Aethon is best known for its TUG smart autonomous mobile robot which helps automate intra-logistics in industrial, healthcare, hospitality and other commercial environment. The acquisition of Aethon, a provider of autonomous mobile robots for material transportation and delivery, is in line with ST Engineering’s focus to strengthen the Group’s robotics business. Aethon is now part of the Group’s Land Systems sector.
