16A SCR switching thyristor from Littelfuse optimized for EVOBC applications

© Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc., the global leader in circuit protection, today introduced a series of 16A SCR (silicon-controlled rectifier) switching thyristors developed especially for use in electric vehicle on-board charge (EVOBC) applications.

S8016xA Series SCR Switching Thyristors offer these key benefits:

With a maximum repetitive off-stage voltage (VDRM) of 800V, they can handle inputs from AC mains of up to 250VRMS.

An RMS on-state current (IT(RMS)) up to 25A makes them suitable for use with Level 1 and Level 2 AC charging applications.

With a high peak non-repetitive blocking voltage (VDSM) of 1300V and a non-repetitive peak surge current (IPP) of 2400A, they can survive a 6kV surge when used with a proper automotive-qualified metal oxide varistor (MOV) for AC mains overvoltage protection, such as the Littelfuse AUMOV® Series.

AEC-Q101 qualified and capable of supporting PPAP (production part approval process), making them ideal for protecting a Level 1 AC onboard charger.

Availability

For More Information

S8016xA Series SCR Switching Thyristors offer excellent AC handling capability and surge robustness, which allows them to handle Level 1 charging up to 16ARMS at 120V, and Level 2 charging up to 16ARMS at 240V at 100°C and up to 25ARMS at 80°C. The S8016xA Series is the first line of SCR switching thyristors capable of handling such high current levels in TO-220R and TO-263 packages that are also AEC-Q101-qualified and capable of supporting the Production Part Approval Process (PPAP).Typical applications for S8016xA Series SCR Switching Thyristors are input rectification of AC line inputs for electric vehicle on-board and off-board chargers.“The compact TO-220R and TO-263 packages in which S8016xA Series SCR Switching Thyristors are provided helps circuit designers minimize the size of their charging circuitry,” said Koichiro Yoshimoto, business development manager for the Littelfuse product line. “As AEC-Q101 qualified devices that are capable of supporting PPAP, they’re ideal for use in EVOBC applications.”The S8016xA Series is available in either TO-220R packages in quantities of 500, with 50 per tube or in TO‑263 (D2-Pak) packaging in quantities of 500 in an embossed carrier reel pack. Sample requests may be placed through authorized Littelfuse distributors worldwide. For a listing of Littelfuse distributors, please visit Littelfuse.com.Additional information is available on the S8016xA Series SCR Thyristor product page. For technical questions, please contact: Koichiro Yoshimoto, business development manager, KYoshimoto@littelfuse.com.