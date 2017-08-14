© Jakub Jirsak Dreamstime.com

Production of CST Global’s silicon photonic lasers increases by 500%

CST Global, a subsidiary of Sivers IMA Holdings AB, has confirmed its silicon photonic laser production has increased by a staggering 500% year on year.

Euan Livingston, VP Sales and Marketing at CST Global stated, “CST Global supplies lasers for use in Silicon Waveguides. These are an integrated, optic and electronic, microchip-based component and are used to increase the optical signal processing capability, and therefore the data rate capacity, of existing fibre optic networks. The Silicon Waveguide technology enables the data transfer rate to increase by 10 times and represents a highly cost-effective method of upgrading existing, fibre optic network infrastructures."



“The silicon photonic lasers that CST Global makes are most commonly used for data centre and metropolitan area network upgrades. A 500% increase in dedicated device production clearly shows that the silicon photonic-enabled, network upgrade market is firmly established and rapidly deploying.”