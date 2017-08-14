© precise biometrics Components | August 14, 2017
Precise Biometrics appoints new R&D director
Fredrik Clementson has been appointed new R&D Director and member of the management team. Fredrik will commence his role on September 1 and replaces Rutger Petersson who will leave the company at the end of the month.
“Fredrik has been working for a long time within the company and has extensive knowledge about our business, products and customers. He will strengthen the management team and become instrumental in taking our products to the next level”, said Håkan Persson, CEO of Precise Biometrics.
Fredrik Clementson has worked within the company for ten years as a developer, project manager and in sales. Fredrik has previous experience from working as a developer at Obigo and Teleca USA.
