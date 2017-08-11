© trueffelpix dreamstime.com

STG Aerospace increasing investment and capabilities in R&D

Aircraft cabin lighting specialist, STG Aerospace is increasing its capability to meet future demand for its aircraft photoluminescent floor path marking, emergency and informational signage and LED mood lighting products.

This is very much driven by the company’s commitment to R&D at its Innovation & Engineering Centre in Cwmbran, Wales.



Nigel Duncan, CEO of STG Aerospace noted: “Our investment in R&D and Innovation has placed us at the forefront of research into the impact that lighting has on airline passengers, both physiologically and psychologically. It is central to our cabin lighting product development philosophy and key to the success of the company. That’s why we’re continuing to invest in the expertise of our team.”



Newly appointed Chief Operating Officer, Grant Bennett, who has overall responsibility not just for STG Aerospace’s Operations and Engineering functions, but also for the Supply Chain team, commented: “With my 20 years plus management experience and lean manufacturing expertise, I am looking forward to the imminent challenge of ensuring the seamless integration of all our operational functions as the company expands and develops.”



New Senior Marketing Manager, Caroline Easton, will be working on advancing the company’s global market position in LED and photoluminescent lighting. Caroline previously worked in retail commercial LED lighting and is looking forward to applying her experience and expertise to LED cabin lighting:



“I am passionate about the positive impacts light can have on people. Enhancing experiences, changing moods, creating theatre to performing essential functions. At STG Aerospace, I’m surrounded by likeminded professionals – and share a passion and desire to innovate with aviation in mind.”



Grant Bennett concluded: “STG Aerospace now has the right people in place in every department and I would say we have got the right team – an amazing innovative collective group to take the company forward to become a dominant world leader in aircraft cabin lighting solutions.”