Harris sends navigation payload for Lockheed Martin GPS III satellite

Harris has delivered the third of 10 advanced navigation payloads to Lockheed Martin, which will increase accuracy, signal power and jamming resistance for U.S. Air Force GPS III satellites.

The payload is expected to be integrated into GPS III Space Vehicle 3 (GPS III SV03) this summer. In May, Harris’ second GPS III navigation payload was integrated into GPS III SV02. The first navigation payload is integrated aboard GPS III SV01, which has now completed rigorous testing and is in storage awaiting its expected 2018 launch.



“We are now in full production and on target to deliver the fourth GPS III navigation payload to Lockheed Martin this fall,” said Bill Gattle, president, Harris Space and Intelligence Systems. “Our payloads help U.S. and allied soldiers complete their missions, enable billions of dollars in commerce and benefit the everyday lives of millions of people around the world.”