© kheng guan toh dreamstime.com

Ulbrich Solar closes Hillboro facility

Ulbrich Solar Technologies Oregon LCC will close its doors; effective August 4, 2017. The solar wire plant in Hillsboro, Oregon opened in May of 2011.

The decision comes as the North American solar market continues to experience tremendous pricing pressure due to the saturation of Asian imports.



Ulbrich will continue to operate its solar businesses in Westminster, South Carolina and Müllendorf, Austria, offering highly engineered PV ribbon products including, Light Capturing Ribbon (LCR), Multi-Wire, thin film conductive tape and standard tabbing and buss wire. Our goal remains unchanged: to produce technologically advanced solar products to exceptional quality standards, that will consistently exceed our customers’ expectations.