Delta wants 55% stake in Vivotek

Delta Electronics to acquire approximately 35 to 55 percent of the outstanding common shares of Vivotek Inc. with an offer price of NTD 98 per share (EUR 2.76).

Delta’s chairman, Mr. Yancey Hai, remarked, “Our M&A strategy is an essential pillar of Delta’s long-term plan to sharpen its competitiveness under a rapidly evolving marketplace. We, therefore, remain committed to enhancing the value-added capabilities of our Building Automation Solutions. Security and video surveillance are such critical aspects in this field as they go way beyond buildings and actually support the creation of smart cities. Vivotek has been developing state-of-the-art video surveillance solutions for more than 17 years, including IoT-based smart imaging analytics. Upon completion of this tender offer, we expect to produce substantial synergies by integrating the technologies and market development platforms of both companies.”