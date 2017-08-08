© bosch Components | August 08, 2017
Bosch, Geo++, Mitsubishi Electric and u-blox to establish JV
Bosch, Geo++, Mitsubishi Electric and u-blox are cooperating in Sapcorda Services GmbH, a joint venture that aims to bring high precision GNSS positioning services to mass market applications.
“We are looking forward to collaborating with our partners in this joint venture. Together, we want to create a GNSS positioning service that fully supports the requirements for positioning sensors in the automotive sector. Only with built-in safety and the highest levels of precision will we be able to make automated driving reality,” says Jumana Al-Sibai, member of the executive management of the Chassis Systems Control division of the Robert Bosch GmbH.
“Geo++ anticipates defining the future of high precision positioning services with our partners at Bosch, Mitsubishi Electric and u-blox. The combination of the partners´ longstanding leadership in automotive and mass market solutions with Sapcorda’s commitment to push open formats will pave the way for a raft of next generation GNSS applications.” says Gerhard Wübbena founder & president of Geo++.
“Mitsubishi Electric aims to create a border-less global market for high precision positioning systems where receivers will be able to enjoy real-time correction data services potentially interoperable with the Japanese government´s “Centimeter Level Augmentation Service (CLAS)” via the Quasi-Zenith Satellite System. We believe that this venture will accelerate adoption of automated driving and safe driving support.” says Masamitsu Okamura, Executive Officer in charge of Electronic Systems at Mitsubishi Electric Corporation.
“We believe this initiative with Bosch, Geo++ and Mitsubishi Electric to create Sapcorda Services will bring a truly disruptive GNSS service offering to the market. Key characteristics such as security, safety and mass-scalability, coupled with an attractive business model and an open approach – serving all interested GNSS receiver manufacturers alike – will be a game-changer across a large number of established and emerging applications” says Daniel Ammann, Executive VP and co-founder at u-blox.
“Geo++ anticipates defining the future of high precision positioning services with our partners at Bosch, Mitsubishi Electric and u-blox. The combination of the partners´ longstanding leadership in automotive and mass market solutions with Sapcorda’s commitment to push open formats will pave the way for a raft of next generation GNSS applications.” says Gerhard Wübbena founder & president of Geo++.
“Mitsubishi Electric aims to create a border-less global market for high precision positioning systems where receivers will be able to enjoy real-time correction data services potentially interoperable with the Japanese government´s “Centimeter Level Augmentation Service (CLAS)” via the Quasi-Zenith Satellite System. We believe that this venture will accelerate adoption of automated driving and safe driving support.” says Masamitsu Okamura, Executive Officer in charge of Electronic Systems at Mitsubishi Electric Corporation.
“We believe this initiative with Bosch, Geo++ and Mitsubishi Electric to create Sapcorda Services will bring a truly disruptive GNSS service offering to the market. Key characteristics such as security, safety and mass-scalability, coupled with an attractive business model and an open approach – serving all interested GNSS receiver manufacturers alike – will be a game-changer across a large number of established and emerging applications” says Daniel Ammann, Executive VP and co-founder at u-blox.
Bittium Wireless and Finnish Defence Forces signs letter of Intent Bittium Wireless, a subsidiary of Bittium Corporation, and the Finnish Defence Forces have...
Bosch, Geo++, Mitsubishi Electric and u-blox to establish JV Bosch, Geo++, Mitsubishi Electric and u-blox are cooperating in Sapcorda Services...
R-Car SoC accelerates development of In-Vehicle Infotainment applications Renesas Electronics, a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today...
Fingerprint Cards teams up with Qualcomm Swedish biometrics company, Fingerprint Cards, is teaming-up with Qualcomm to pre-integrate...
Red, green, yellow, blue … The color of the light emitted by an LED can be tuned by altering the size of their semiconductor...
Record net sales of USD 972.1M for Microchip Microchip Technology reported net sales of USD 972.1 million (for the quarter ended June 30...
Toshiba unveils single package SSDs with 64-Layer 3D Flash Memory Toshiba Electronics Europe GmbH announced the availability of the state-of-the-art BG3...
Automotive Electronics provides boost for Continental Technology company Continental is raising its sales forecast for the current fiscal year again on the basis of good half-year figures.
Insolvency proceedings for SolarWorld opened The local court of Bonn has just opened insolvency proceedings on the assets of SolarWorld AG as well as its subsidiaries SolarWorld Industries Sachsen GmbH, SolarWorld Industries Thüringen GmbH, SolarWorld...
Net sales of USD 274.0M for 1Q/2017 for Kemet Kemet reported on net sales of USD 274.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2017; an increase...
TE Connectivity launches DiBO+ Industrial electric vehicle charging cable... TE Connectivity (TE), a world leader in connectivity and sensors, has introduced the next...
Cirrus Logic reports 1Q/18 revenue of USD 320.7M Cirrus Logic posted revenue of USD 320.7 million for the first quarter fiscal year 2018 (ended...
Ultra Electronics awarded Defence Systems Contract Ultra's Maritime Systems business, based in Dartmouth, Canada, has been awarded a...
Comtech lands order for City of Baltimore Comtech' Command & Control Technologies group received orders totalling USD 1.6 million...
Toshiba with unilateral investment in Yokkaichi Toshiba Memory Corporation (TMC) will unilaterally invest in manufacturing equipment for the...
Sierra Wireless to acquire Numerex Corp. Sierra Wireless will acquire Numerex in a stock-for-stock merger transaction. The...
Molex Debuts zSFP+ Interconnect System for 56 Gbps Channels Molex has expanded its zSFP+ Interconnect System to support 56 Gbps PAM-4 channels in a...
STMicro with 2Q net revenues of USD 1.92 billion Chip manufacturer STMicroelectronics reported second quarter net revenues of...
CommScope completes acquisition of Cable Exchange CommScope has completed its acquisition of Cable Exchange, a privately-held, quick-turn...
Compact auto-grade ESD suppressors protects against transients up to 30kV Littelfuse, Inc., the global leader in circuit protection, introduced a series of compact...
San’an Optoelectronics qualifies Aixtron Showerhead Reactor Chinese optoelectronics manufacturer San’an has completed the qualification of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments