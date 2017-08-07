© fingerprint Components | August 07, 2017
Fingerprint Cards teams up with Qualcomm
Swedish biometrics company, Fingerprint Cards, is teaming-up with Qualcomm to pre-integrate capacitive fingerprint technology on low- and mid-tier Qualcomm Snapdragon mobile platforms.
The Swedish company will together with Qualcomm Technologies, a Qualcomm subsidiary, pre-integrate Fingerprints’ FPC1028 biometric fingerprint touch capacitive sensor into Qualcomm Snapdragon 435, 430, 427 and 425 Mobile Platforms, as well as Qualcomm 210 and 212 Mobile Platforms.
The combination will allow smartphone OEMs access to pre-integrated fingerprint technology on selected Snapdragon 400 and Qualcomm 200 Mobile Platforms. The FPC1028 touch sensor is one of the mobile industry’s smallest fingerprint sensor optimised for front and rear integration.
“We are excited to work with Qualcomm Technologies, an industry leader in mobile technology. Together, we will provide our customers with a solution for low- and mid-tier fingerprint-enabled smartphones. We believe this will rapidly increase the fingerprint sensor attach rate in low- and mid-tier mobile devices worldwide. Our strategy is to be the market leader in all our segments, so this collaboration is fully aligned with our communicated plan. We expect the first products to become available on the market during the second half of 2017,” says Christian Fredrikson, CEO of Fingerprints.
“Qualcomm Technologies and Fingerprint Cards both share the same vision – to enable a compelling capacitive biometric use case into low and mid-tier devices to create even more differentiation for our customers at attractive price points. This synergistic relationship is expected to greatly accelerate the availability for such solutions,” says Kedar Kondap, Vice President, Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.
