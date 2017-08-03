© bahar bostanci dreamstime.com Business | August 03, 2017
Cirrus Logic reports 1Q/18 revenue of USD 320.7M
Cirrus Logic posted revenue of USD 320.7 million for the first quarter fiscal year 2018 (ended June 24, 2017). GAAP gross margin amounted to 50.4 percent, while GAAP operating expenses stood at USD 114.4 million.
“Cirrus Logic delivered solid results in the June quarter as demand for portable audio products was in line with expectations,” said Jason Rhode, president and chief executive officer. “We are extremely pleased as design activity remained strong across our portfolio and we achieved several new product development milestones over the past several months. As demand for innovative audio and voice solutions continues to increase across a wide range of end markets we believe our diversified product portfolio and roadmap will continue to position us for success for many years to come.”
Business Outlook – Second Quarter FY18
Business Outlook – Second Quarter FY18
- Revenue is expected to range between USD 390 and 430 million
- GAAP gross margin is expected to be between 48 and 50 percent
- Combined GAAP R&D and SG&A expenses are expected to range between USD 119 and 125 million, which includes approximately USD 13 million in share-based compensation and USD 12 million in amortisation of acquired intangibles
Cirrus Logic reports 1Q/18 revenue of USD 320.7M Cirrus Logic posted revenue of USD 320.7 million for the first quarter fiscal year 2018 (ended...
Ultra Electronics awarded Defence Systems Contract Ultra's Maritime Systems business, based in Dartmouth, Canada, has been awarded a...
Comtech lands order for City of Baltimore Comtech' Command & Control Technologies group received orders totalling USD 1.6 million...
Toshiba with unilateral investment in Yokkaichi Toshiba Memory Corporation (TMC) will unilaterally invest in manufacturing equipment for the...
Sierra Wireless to acquire Numerex Corp. Sierra Wireless will acquire Numerex in a stock-for-stock merger transaction. The...
Molex Debuts zSFP+ Interconnect System for 56 Gbps Channels Molex has expanded its zSFP+ Interconnect System to support 56 Gbps PAM-4 channels in a...
STMicro with 2Q net revenues of USD 1.92 billion Chip manufacturer STMicroelectronics reported second quarter net revenues of...
CommScope completes acquisition of Cable Exchange CommScope has completed its acquisition of Cable Exchange, a privately-held, quick-turn...
Compact auto-grade ESD suppressors protects against transients up to 30kV Littelfuse, Inc., the global leader in circuit protection, introduced a series of compact...
San’an Optoelectronics qualifies Aixtron Showerhead Reactor Chinese optoelectronics manufacturer San’an has completed the qualification of...
Seoul Semi with revenue increase Seoul Semiconductor reported second quarter revenues of KRW 267 billion (EUR 202 million) and...
Air Liquide sold Welding subsidiary to Lincoln Electric Air Liquide has completed the sale of Air Liquide Welding to Lincoln Electric France SAS...
Amkor with net income of USD 116 million Amkor Technology reported on net sales of USD 989 million for the second quarter ended June...
OptiMOS™ Linear FET combines a low RDS(on) with a large Safe Operating Area Infineon Technologies AG launches the OptiMOS™ Linear FET series. This new product...
Airbus to sell Plant Holdings to Motorola Solutions Motorola Solutions will acquire Plant Holdings, Inc., which holds the Airbus DS Communications business.
BASF 3D Printing Solutions start operations in September 2017 BASF plans to establish a new Group company, BASF 3D Printing Solutions GmbH, as of...
PiezoMotor launches new compact and strong precision motor PiezoMotor Uppsala AB (publ) (“PiezoMotor”), a leading provider of pioneering micro...
Ebm-papst invests EUR 8 million in Germany ebm-papst Group, headquartered in Mulfingen (Baden-Wurttemberg, Germany), is investing EUR 8 million to expand its automotive facilities in Herbolzheim.
Leoni outperforms expectations in the 1st half of 2017 Sales and earnings of Nuremberg-based cable manufacturer Leoni AG are...
Denso selects Cypress’ Automotive MCUs and Flash Memories Automotive supplier Denso has selected Cypress’ Traveo automotive microcontroller...
Prysmian with 2Q recovery Prysmian 1H/2017 sales amounted to EUR 3,936 million, displaying a second-quarter...
Volkswagen and Sovac S.P.A. inaugurate plant in Algeria The Volkswagen Group and its local partner Sovac S.P.A. inaugurated their multi-brand joint venture Sovac Production S.P.A. in Relizane, 280 kilometers to the South-West of Algiers.
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments