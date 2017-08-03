© kevin chesson dreamstime.com

Comtech lands order for City of Baltimore

Comtech' Command & Control Technologies group received orders totalling USD 1.6 million to deliver advanced communication solutions for the City of Baltimore.

Under these orders, Comtech will continue to provide critical Information Technology (IT) staffing and support to various agencies within the City of Baltimore, including the Mayor's Office of Information Technology (MOIT), the Baltimore City Police Department, Department of Public Works and other City Agencies.



“These network services are critical to the City of Baltimore's IT and network infrastructures,” said Fred Kornberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. “Comtech will continue to provide Baltimore city agencies with key web-based and database development, implement network security and support the City of Baltimore's local and wide area networks.”