© balint radu dreamstime.com

Molex Debuts zSFP+ Interconnect System for 56 Gbps Channels

Molex has expanded its zSFP+ Interconnect System to support 56 Gbps PAM-4 channels in a stacked 2xN port configuration, allowing next-generation Ethernet and Fibre Channel applications to receive standout signal integrity.

This is a product release announcement by Molex. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.

The product is the first of its kind on the market. OEMs requiring high-density interconnect applications now have the ability to utilize channels with individual lane data rates up to 56 Gbps PAM-4 in a stacked 2xN configuration. While providing those high speeds, the updated Molex product still maintains a low insertion loss, crosstalk, thermal and electromagnetic interference (EMI) containment that users are accustomed to from the previous zSFP+ Interconnect System.



“As more devices are connected to the internet and bandwidth demand continues to increase, being able to stay ahead of the curve on the backend becomes more challenging for data centers, networking OEMs and telecoms,” said Chris Hagerman, global product manager, Molex. “Molex provides a passively cooled solution by using an enhanced airflow cage design to maximize airflow through the cage and connector effectively lowering the temperatures by about 17 degrees Celsius. This yields optimal thermal management for next-gen systems while eliminating the need for costly heat sinks or cooling modules.”



The updated system has multiple features that allow for greater flexibility and lowered costs for users. The 56 Gbps PAM-4 channel products include EMI ganged cages—which are available in multiple port sizes from 2x1 through 2x12—allows for flexibility of PCB signal routing of LEDs.



Molex has also created a next-generation terminal and wafer on the stacked integrated connectors within the zSFP+ Interconnect System. The advanced terminal provides superior signal integrity for 56 Gbps PAM-4 applications. The system allows for users to merge standard cables and modules with the increased data-rate accepted.



For more information about the Molex zSFP+ Interconnect System, please visit http://www.molex.com/link/zsfp+.html.