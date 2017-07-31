© Airbus (illustration purpose only)

Airbus to sell Plant Holdings to Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions will acquire Plant Holdings, Inc., which holds the Airbus DS Communications business.

This agreement is part of the portfolio reshaping within the Airbus Defence and Space Division, which was announced in September 2014.



Airbus DS Communications is a provider in North America of command centre software for fielding emergency calls (911) and citizen emergency notification. It generated revenues of more than USD 100 million in 2016.



Completion of the transaction, which is expected by the end of 2017, will be subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.