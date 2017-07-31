© PiezoMotor

PiezoMotor launches new compact and strong precision motor

PiezoMotor Uppsala AB (publ) (“PiezoMotor”), a leading provider of pioneering micro motors, is proud to announce the release of a new direct drive linear motor with integrated encoder – Piezo LEGS Linear 6N, also called LL06.

This is a product release announcement by PiezoMotor. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.

PiezoMotor has developed the next generation of its classic Piezo LEGS. The motor has undergone major redesign and repackaging, with the same piezo ceramic actuators at its core as the predecessor LL10. The basic performance characteristics are therefore unchanged, but now with a slimmer design and options for guides that steer the drive rod, and an integrated high-resolution optical encoder.



“The LL06 represents a milestone for PiezoMotor – a new motor generation which is designed to meet customer demand for compact size and integration of a high-resolution position sensor, and competitive in price so that it can replace conventional stepper motor and lead screw assemblies in many OEM applications”, says Johan Westermark, CEO of PiezoMotor.



The slimmer basic design allows for integration in even tighter spaces. Non-encoder version motors can be stacked with a center-to-center distance of only 7 mm. Weight has also been reduced by 30 % with a total weight of only 16 grams (including guides and encoder). Plastic guides to steer the drive rod improve the repeatability of the motor and make integration into customers’ systems easier. The integrated incremental position sensor with 1.25 µm resolution enables closed loop control saving valuable space as there is no need for bulky external encoder systems.



Piezo LEGS linear motors are designed for a large range of OEM applications with focus on precise positioning. The direct drive principle of these motors ensures motion without mechanical play or backlash. Submicrometer movement down to nanometer level can be achieved with a compact and strong motor. Piezo LEGS motors can in many cases replace conventional stepper motor assemblies when there is need for better resolution, smoother linear movement or only to save valuable installation space.



Motors based on Piezo LEGS technology are ideally suited for move and hold applications since they are stiff by design and do not consume any power when in hold position. The drive technology is direct, meaning no gears or lead screws are needed to create linear motion. Speed ranges from nanometers per second to millimeters per second, and can be seamlessly controlled in the whole dynamic range.