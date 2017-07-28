© ebm papst

Ebm-papst invests EUR 8 million in Germany

ebm-papst Group, headquartered in Mulfingen (Baden-Wurttemberg, Germany), is investing EUR 8 million to expand its automotive facilities in Herbolzheim.

In the first of two construction phases, a new building with approximately 4,600 m² of production and logistics area is planned to be completed by July 2018.



Stefan Brandl, Chairman of the Board of Directors of ebm-papst Group: “We would like to double our current automotive revenues of €150 million within the next five years. Our highly motivated employees strengthened us in our intention to further expand our automotive capacity in Herbolzheim.”



The Herbolzheim location is assigned to the ebm-papst St. Georgen subsidiary, which recently accomplished a successful transformation from compact fan facility to automotive location. In the last three years, the manufacturer of fans and drives invested around EUR 30 million in its main plant for automotive technology. In Herbolzheim, ebm-papst produces drives for steering assistance, oil pump drives for automatic start/stop systems, AdBlue pumps for nitrogen oxide reduction and fans for cooling navigation systems and engine management assemblies.