© Denso Components | July 28, 2017
Denso selects Cypress’ Automotive MCUs and Flash Memories
Automotive supplier Denso has selected Cypress’ Traveo automotive microcontroller (MCU) family and FL-S Serial NOR Flash memory family to drive the advanced graphics in its instrument cluster for the 2017 Toyota Camry.
The FL-S memory in the cluster is based on Cypress’ proprietary MirrorBit NOR Flash process technology.
“Denso was the first mass production customer to adopt our Traveo automotive MCU family and we are pleased to continue our longstanding relationship with this flagship design,” said Takeshi Fuse, senior vice president of the Automotive Business Unit at Cypress. “By offering high-performance and cost-effective platforms, our customers can deliver advanced graphics in their designs for mass market vehicles. We are continuing to work closely with our key customers such as DENSO to develop our next-generation Traveo platform.”
“Denso was the first mass production customer to adopt our Traveo automotive MCU family and we are pleased to continue our longstanding relationship with this flagship design,” said Takeshi Fuse, senior vice president of the Automotive Business Unit at Cypress. “By offering high-performance and cost-effective platforms, our customers can deliver advanced graphics in their designs for mass market vehicles. We are continuing to work closely with our key customers such as DENSO to develop our next-generation Traveo platform.”
Leoni outperforms expectations in the 1st half of 2017 Sales and earnings of Nuremberg-based cable manufacturer Leoni AG are...
Denso selects Cypress’ Automotive MCUs and Flash Memories Automotive supplier Denso has selected Cypress’ Traveo automotive microcontroller...
Prysmian with 2Q recovery Prysmian 1H/2017 sales amounted to EUR 3,936 million, displaying a second-quarter...
Volkswagen and Sovac S.P.A. inaugurate plant in Algeria The Volkswagen Group and its local partner Sovac S.P.A. inaugurated their multi-brand joint venture Sovac Production S.P.A. in Relizane, 280 kilometers to the South-West of Algiers.
centrotherm subsidiary secures contract from Manz centrotherm’s subsidiary FHR Anlagenbau GmbH has been awarded by Manz AG...
Radiocrafts signs with Digi-Key Norway-based Radiocrafts AS has entered a global distribution agreement with Digi-Key...
Maxim's transceiver adopted by Omron for IO-link sensor applications Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. announced that its MAX14827A dual IO-Link® transceiver has...
Phoenix Contact closes investment in wireless charging system Phoenix Contact Innovation Ventures has completed an investment in Blue Inductive. The...
Osram invests in LiDAR expert LeddarTech Osram has acquired a strategic 25.1 percent share in LeddarTech Inc., a Canadian company that...
First Sensor builds antenna for German communication satellite When the German communication satellite "Heinrich Hertz" starts operation in space in 2021, technology from First Sensor will ensure contact with Earth.
Arrow Electronics signs with Bosch Sensortec Arrow Electronics has signed a global distribution agreement with Bosch Sensortec. Bosch...
Framos and Pyxalis expand cooperation to global Image sensor distributor Framos and Pyxalis have extended their collaboration. This partnership...
Ceramic Chip inductors with highest Q in an 0805 package Coilcraft's new 0805HP Series ceramic wirewound chip inductors offer the industry’s...
Solarworld: investor concept provides for 450 employees The provisional insolvency administrator for SolarWorld AG, Horst Piepenburg, has been negotiating with an investor group concerning the takeover of the production sites in Freiberg (Saxony) and Arnstadt (Thuringia).
Asscon’s new vapor phase soldering representative in Austria Asscon Systemtechnik Elektronik GmbH has found a new partner for its business in Austria...
Aixtron: Revenues and order intake continued to increase in Q2/2017 Total order intake including spares and service in H1/2017 came to EUR 128.5m, 34 percent...
Leonardo opens Italian airborne systems facility Defense company Leonardo inaugurates its new airborne systems facility in L'Aquila, making the Abruzzo region a hub for Leonardo's high-tech production. The site employs around 140 people.
OSI Systems receives USD 6 million security order OSI Systems's Security division has received an order for approximately USD 6 million...
Philips reports Q2 sales of EUR 4.3 billion Dutch Medical OEM Philips reports Q2 sales of EUR 4.3 billion, with 4 percent...
Dais to supply The Haier Group Dais Analytic, a commercial nanotechnology materials and products company, has entered...
Infineon introduces packaged MEMS microphones with 70dB... Infineon Technologies AG is entering the packaged silicon microphone market. With this it...
Synectics wins European contract for Train-to-Ground ‘Passenger... Synectics is to develop a train-to-ground solution that will enable a European rapid...
SK Hynix with record results South-Korean SK Hynix saw its revenues, operating profits and net profits reach record-high...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments