© Prysmian Business | July 28, 2017
Prysmian with 2Q recovery
Prysmian 1H/2017 sales amounted to EUR 3,936 million, displaying a second-quarter recovery (organic growth +0.6%) thanks to recovery of the phasing in the Energy Projects segment and to an improvement for Industrial & Network Components.
"The first half of the year has seen a sharp increase in profitability, with improving margins in the strategic Energy Projects and Telecom businesses," explained CEO Valerio Battista. "Sales have posted a marked improvement in the second quarter after a poor start due to adverse phasing in the Energy Projects business. The Group's profitability has continued to grow thanks to the contribution of the Telecom and Energy Projects businesses. The Industrial business has also enjoyed a positive trend with an order backlog providing a strong outlook for the rest of the year. The major projects awarded not only in the Energy Projects business for the IFA2 interconnector and new offshore wind farm cabling in France but also in the Telecom business with the USD 300 million Verizon agreement, validate the Group's investment strategy aimed at building up submarine project execution capabilities and optical fibre and optical cable production capacity. The FY 2017 outlook is confirmed with an increase of Adjusted EBITDA forecast in the range of EUR 710-750 million."
Six-month organic sales retreated by –1.5 percent on the first half of 2016. Adjusted EBITDA climbed 4.3% on the first half of 2016 to EUR 362 million (before net expenses for company reorganisation, net non-recurring expenses and other net non-operating expenses totalling EUR 31 million). Group Operating Income came to EUR 207 million, compared with EUR 217 million in the first half of 2016 (-4.6%), adversely affected by the fair value change in metal derivatives (negative impact of EUR 11 million versus positive impact of EUR 20 million in the first half of 2016).
Six-month organic sales retreated by –1.5 percent on the first half of 2016. Adjusted EBITDA climbed 4.3% on the first half of 2016 to EUR 362 million (before net expenses for company reorganisation, net non-recurring expenses and other net non-operating expenses totalling EUR 31 million). Group Operating Income came to EUR 207 million, compared with EUR 217 million in the first half of 2016 (-4.6%), adversely affected by the fair value change in metal derivatives (negative impact of EUR 11 million versus positive impact of EUR 20 million in the first half of 2016).
Leoni outperforms expectations in the 1st half of 2017 Sales and earnings of Nuremberg-based cable manufacturer Leoni AG are...
Denso selects Cypress’ Automotive MCUs and Flash Memories Automotive supplier Denso has selected Cypress’ Traveo automotive microcontroller...
Prysmian with 2Q recovery Prysmian 1H/2017 sales amounted to EUR 3,936 million, displaying a second-quarter...
Volkswagen and Sovac S.P.A. inaugurate plant in Algeria The Volkswagen Group and its local partner Sovac S.P.A. inaugurated their multi-brand joint venture Sovac Production S.P.A. in Relizane, 280 kilometers to the South-West of Algiers.
centrotherm subsidiary secures contract from Manz centrotherm’s subsidiary FHR Anlagenbau GmbH has been awarded by Manz AG...
Radiocrafts signs with Digi-Key Norway-based Radiocrafts AS has entered a global distribution agreement with Digi-Key...
Maxim's transceiver adopted by Omron for IO-link sensor applications Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. announced that its MAX14827A dual IO-Link® transceiver has...
Phoenix Contact closes investment in wireless charging system Phoenix Contact Innovation Ventures has completed an investment in Blue Inductive. The...
Osram invests in LiDAR expert LeddarTech Osram has acquired a strategic 25.1 percent share in LeddarTech Inc., a Canadian company that...
First Sensor builds antenna for German communication satellite When the German communication satellite "Heinrich Hertz" starts operation in space in 2021, technology from First Sensor will ensure contact with Earth.
Arrow Electronics signs with Bosch Sensortec Arrow Electronics has signed a global distribution agreement with Bosch Sensortec. Bosch...
Framos and Pyxalis expand cooperation to global Image sensor distributor Framos and Pyxalis have extended their collaboration. This partnership...
Ceramic Chip inductors with highest Q in an 0805 package Coilcraft's new 0805HP Series ceramic wirewound chip inductors offer the industry’s...
Solarworld: investor concept provides for 450 employees The provisional insolvency administrator for SolarWorld AG, Horst Piepenburg, has been negotiating with an investor group concerning the takeover of the production sites in Freiberg (Saxony) and Arnstadt (Thuringia).
Asscon’s new vapor phase soldering representative in Austria Asscon Systemtechnik Elektronik GmbH has found a new partner for its business in Austria...
Aixtron: Revenues and order intake continued to increase in Q2/2017 Total order intake including spares and service in H1/2017 came to EUR 128.5m, 34 percent...
Leonardo opens Italian airborne systems facility Defense company Leonardo inaugurates its new airborne systems facility in L'Aquila, making the Abruzzo region a hub for Leonardo's high-tech production. The site employs around 140 people.
OSI Systems receives USD 6 million security order OSI Systems's Security division has received an order for approximately USD 6 million...
Philips reports Q2 sales of EUR 4.3 billion Dutch Medical OEM Philips reports Q2 sales of EUR 4.3 billion, with 4 percent...
Dais to supply The Haier Group Dais Analytic, a commercial nanotechnology materials and products company, has entered...
Infineon introduces packaged MEMS microphones with 70dB... Infineon Technologies AG is entering the packaged silicon microphone market. With this it...
Synectics wins European contract for Train-to-Ground ‘Passenger... Synectics is to develop a train-to-ground solution that will enable a European rapid...
SK Hynix with record results South-Korean SK Hynix saw its revenues, operating profits and net profits reach record-high...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments