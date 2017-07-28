© akeeris dreamstime.com

Radiocrafts signs with Digi-Key

Norway-based Radiocrafts AS has entered a global distribution agreement with Digi-Key Electronics.

"Given the profile of Radiocrafts as a supplier of modules and tools that supports very short time to market, the next logical step for Radiocrafts was to sign a distribution agreement with a true global distributor with short lead-time, such as Digi-Key", said Anders Oldebäck, Sales and Marketing Director of Radiocrafts. "We see Digi-Key's customer focus, great user experience and efficient product fulfilment as a great complement to ensure a short and risk-free development when using high quality products from Radiocrafts".



"Enabling customers' access to easy-to-use, quality products is key to their success, whether it's a simple cable replacement device or full-scale IoT deployments," said David Stein, VP Global Semiconductors at Digi-Key. "Radiocrafts' offering across many wireless protocols including Zigbee, Sigfox, KNX and others in a very small sized module brings with it broad support for a large number of applications. The software tools are easy to use, the documentation is well done, and the mutual customer-first user experience makes this relationship a perfect fit."