© sk hynix Components | July 25, 2017
SK Hynix with record results
South-Korean SK Hynix saw its revenues, operating profits and net profits reach record-high levels in the second quarter of 2017 (ended June 30, 2017).
The consolidated second quarter revenue was KRW 6.69 trillion (EUR 5.14 billion) while the operating profit amounted to KRW 3.05 trillion (EUR 2.34 billion) and the net income totalled KRW 2.47 trillion (EUR 1.89 billion). Operating margin for the quarter was also at an all-time high 46 percent and net margin was 37 percent.
During the second quarter, favorable market conditions continued to raise memory semiconductor prices. SK Hynix benefitted by dealing well with the market situation, elevating its revenue and operating profit by 6 percent and 24 percent each compared to the previous quarter.
Quarter-over-quarter, DRAM bit shipment increased 3 percent and the average selling price rose 11 percent. Both grew up, courtesy of strong demand from a server sector. For NAND Flash, the bit shipment declined 6 percent, but the average selling price rose 8 percent. The shipment decreased due to sluggish demand growth in smartphones but the ASP could increase thanks to ongoing strong chip prices in every NAND Flash product category.
SK Hynix announced it will expand the mass production volume of a high-end mobile LPDDR4X and also start to mass produce 1Xnm DRAM in the second half as planned. Plus, it will begin to manufacture 3D NAND Flash on the upper floor of M14 FAB. Moreover, with its cutting-edge 72-Layer 3D NAND, SK Hynix plans to supply mobile solutions and cSSDs at the end of this year then eSSDs in the next year.
