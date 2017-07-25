© nxp (illustration purpose only) Components | July 25, 2017
NXP spends USD 22 million in Austin and Chandler
NXP Semiconductors is to spend USD 22 million in the expansion of its operations in the United States, enabling the company’s US facilities to manufacture security chips for government applications.
“This initiative advances NXP’s long-term commitment to developing secure ID solutions for federal, state and local government programs in the United States and demonstrates our deep dedication to serving the American market,” said Ruediger Stroh, Executive Vice President of Security and Connectivity at NXP. “The expansion program further positions NXP to deliver solutions for the IoT, connected devices and many other fast-growing applications in the United States as we continue to be a major contributor to the country’s global leadership in the semiconductor industry.”
Steve Adler, the Mayor of Austin, said, “We are excited to see NXP investing in Austin and in the cyber security of our country. We trust this initiative will also secure thousands of jobs and further foster the growth of Austin as a major technology hub.”
NXP R&D manufacturing facilities in San Jose, Austin and Chandler have also undergone a thorough security site certification process to produce Common Criteria EAL6+ SmartMX microcontroller family products.
Steve Adler, the Mayor of Austin, said, “We are excited to see NXP investing in Austin and in the cyber security of our country. We trust this initiative will also secure thousands of jobs and further foster the growth of Austin as a major technology hub.”
NXP R&D manufacturing facilities in San Jose, Austin and Chandler have also undergone a thorough security site certification process to produce Common Criteria EAL6+ SmartMX microcontroller family products.
Synectics wins European contract for Train-to-Ground ‘Passenger... Synectics is to develop a train-to-ground solution that will enable a European rapid...
SK Hynix with record results South-Korean SK Hynix saw its revenues, operating profits and net profits reach record-high...
NXP spends USD 22 million in Austin and Chandler NXP Semiconductors is to spend USD 22 million in the expansion of its operations in the United...
EC to investigate Knorr-Bremse's proposed takeover of Haldex The European Commission has opened an in-depth investigation to assess the proposed takeover of Haldex by Knorr-Bremse under the EU Merger Regulation.
Radiocrafts and Unitronic enter distribution agreement Radiocrafts AS, a provider of RF modules, and Unitronic GmbH, a provider of Sensor2Cloud...
Ultra-High precision Military & Space grade resistors for current sensing The VPG Foil Resistors product group of Vishay Precision Group, manufacturers of the industry’s...
Vertu in liquidation Vertu Corporation Limited (VCL) has - with the issuing of winding up orders - been forced into...
Aussie prison gets Saab security tech Defence and security company Saab has won two contracts to provide the electronic security...
Nokia supplies mission-critical communications network to... Nokia will upgrade the communications network of the County of Fresno, California...
Tele-Fonika Kable buys JDR Cable Systems UK-based cable manufacturer JDR Cable Systems (Holdings) Ltd. is to be acquired by...
Ecovacs Robotics signs distribution agreement with EET Europarts As of July 1, 2017, EET Europarts has been appointed Nordic distributor for Ecovacs Robotics...
Siemens Healthineers to acquire Epocal from Alere Siemens Healthineers has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Epocal Inc....
Reliable ESD protection in capacitance-sensitive application AVX Corporation, a leading manufacturer and supplier of advanced passive components...
Orbotech’s Sigma fxP PVD solution for imec’s 3D system integration program SPTS Technologies will supply physical vapor deposition (PVD) solutions for under bump...
Solarworld: Significant staff reductions needed The preliminary insolvency administrator of SolarWorld AG, attorney at law, Horst...
INTEGRITY-178 tuMP multicore operating system selected by airborne... Green Hills Software, the worldwide leader in high assurance operating systems...
New CFO for Kongsberg Gyrid Skalleberg Ingerø is appointed new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Executive Vice...
London Gatwick Airport installs Smiths Detection systems Smiths Detection, formerly Morpho Detection, secured a second contract with Gatwick...
Murata & Sony get battery deal finalised Long time coming: the transfer of the battery business from Sony to Murata was first...
3M sells Tolling & Automated License/Number Plate recognition business 3M has completed the sale of its tolling and automated license/number plate recognition...
Rutronik and AVX partnership going global Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH is now a global AVX distribution partner...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments