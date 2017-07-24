© vladek dreamstime.com Components | July 24, 2017
Tele-Fonika Kable buys JDR Cable Systems
UK-based cable manufacturer JDR Cable Systems (Holdings) Ltd. is to be acquired by Tele-Fonika Kable (TFKable). The transaction is subject to regulatory approval.
Monika Cupiał-Zgryzek, Chief Executive Officer of TFKable, commented: “TFKable is a strategic investor with long-term vision for JDR, sufficient resources to support its continued growth, and vast knowledge of the market. We highly appreciate JDR’s experienced people, recognised brand name, technological competence and a successful track record with regards to numerous innovative products. TFKable is planning to maintain JDR’s operations in current locations, providing new opportunities for the local employees and business partners, and offering our customers innovative solutions.”
David Currie, JDR’s Chief Executive Officer, commented: “This acquisition creates a strong platform for JDR to enhance its position in offshore energy cables and umbilicals. It demonstrates the value JDR’s leadership has created through targeted investment in subsea technology, services and manufacturing facilities, and the talent and expertise of our staff. This news marks the next exciting chapter of our business.”
Jonathan Guest, Principal at Vision Capital, JDR’s selling majority owner, commented: “Our investment in manufacturing facilities has transformed JDR, tripling revenues and growing the business to become a leading supplier to the oil, gas and renewables industries. We are delighted to have secured a long-term strategic owner for the business in the next stage of its development.”
The transaction, which is subject to receipt of required regulatory approval and consents and other customary closing conditions, is expected to close in Q3 2017.
-----
David Currie, JDR’s Chief Executive Officer, commented: “This acquisition creates a strong platform for JDR to enhance its position in offshore energy cables and umbilicals. It demonstrates the value JDR’s leadership has created through targeted investment in subsea technology, services and manufacturing facilities, and the talent and expertise of our staff. This news marks the next exciting chapter of our business.”
Jonathan Guest, Principal at Vision Capital, JDR’s selling majority owner, commented: “Our investment in manufacturing facilities has transformed JDR, tripling revenues and growing the business to become a leading supplier to the oil, gas and renewables industries. We are delighted to have secured a long-term strategic owner for the business in the next stage of its development.”
The transaction, which is subject to receipt of required regulatory approval and consents and other customary closing conditions, is expected to close in Q3 2017.
-----
EDITOR'S NOTE_ Highlight in first quote is an editorial choice.
Vertu in liquidation Vertu Corporation Limited (VCL) has - with the issuing of winding up orders - been forced into...
Aussie prison gets Saab security tech Defence and security company Saab has won two contracts to provide the electronic security...
Nokia supplies mission-critical communications network to... Nokia will upgrade the communications network of the County of Fresno, California...
Tele-Fonika Kable buys JDR Cable Systems UK-based cable manufacturer JDR Cable Systems (Holdings) Ltd. is to be acquired by...
Ecovacs Robotics signs distribution agreement with EET Europarts As of July 1, 2017, EET Europarts has been appointed Nordic distributor for Ecovacs Robotics...
Siemens Healthineers to acquire Epocal from Alere Siemens Healthineers has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Epocal Inc....
Reliable ESD protection in capacitance-sensitive application AVX Corporation, a leading manufacturer and supplier of advanced passive components...
Orbotech’s Sigma fxP PVD solution for imec’s 3D system integration program SPTS Technologies will supply physical vapor deposition (PVD) solutions for under bump...
Solarworld: Significant staff reductions needed The preliminary insolvency administrator of SolarWorld AG, attorney at law, Horst...
INTEGRITY-178 tuMP multicore operating system selected by airborne... Green Hills Software, the worldwide leader in high assurance operating systems...
New CFO for Kongsberg Gyrid Skalleberg Ingerø is appointed new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Executive Vice...
London Gatwick Airport installs Smiths Detection systems Smiths Detection, formerly Morpho Detection, secured a second contract with Gatwick...
Murata & Sony get battery deal finalised Long time coming: the transfer of the battery business from Sony to Murata was first...
3M sells Tolling & Automated License/Number Plate recognition business 3M has completed the sale of its tolling and automated license/number plate recognition...
Rutronik and AVX partnership going global Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH is now a global AVX distribution partner...
Portwell releases COM EXPRESS® 3.0 Type 7 basic module Portwell, Inc. a world-leading technology innovator in the Industrial PC (IPC) and embedded...
AVX to acquire AB Elektronik from TT Electronics AVX Corporation has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the Transportation, Sensing ...
BMW i Ventures leads strategic investment in GaN Systems GaN Systems announced the closing of an investment round led by BMW’s investment arm...
Littelfuse raises guidance for second quarter Littelfuse, Inc. has revised guidance for the second quarter of 2017 upward.
Bombardier signalling solution in Kuala Lumpur Bombardier Cityflo 650 rail control solution on the new second phase of Klang Valley...
Nexans supplies 320 Kv cables for EUR 100 million Transmission system operator TenneT awarded Nexans the contract to supply and install the...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments