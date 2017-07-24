© siemens Business | July 24, 2017
Siemens Healthineers to acquire Epocal from Alere
Siemens Healthineers has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Epocal Inc., a subsidiary of Alere Inc. The company develops and provides point-of-care blood diagnostic systems for healthcare enterprises.
Financial details of the transaction are not being disclosed. The transaction is subject to the completion of Abbott’s acquisition of Alere, as well as antitrust approvals and other customary closing conditions.
“We want to help our customers innovate care delivery. As one of the market leaders in blood gas, the acquisition of the epoc® product line will enable us to provide the right solution in the right setting, all from one partner,” said Peter Koerte, President, Point of Care Diagnostics, Siemens Healthineers. “The epoc® product line will seamlessly integrate with our digital ecosystem offering customers the broadest solution available in the market. The acquisition complements our existing offerings in the point of care diagnostics space, with a view to provide customers globally with a full range of blood gas solutions.”
