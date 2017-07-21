Components | July 21, 2017
STMicro: 'We will continue taking MCU orders'
STMicroelectronics declared that the recent media speculation reported by Bloomberg and other media outlets "are false".
ST continues to manage its business as usual to support customer demand.
Another report from the Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) also cited unspecified sources as indicating that STMicro might not resume taking MCU orders until 2018.
