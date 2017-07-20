© businesswire Business | July 20, 2017
London Gatwick Airport installs Smiths Detection systems
Smiths Detection, formerly Morpho Detection, secured a second contract with Gatwick Airport to supply and service eleven additional CTX 9800 DSi explosives detection systems (EDS).
Following a successful trial and order for nine CTX 9800 EDS in early 2017, Gatwick will deploy eleven additional units to screen all in-gauge baggage in the North Terminal – helping ensure the safety of more than 45 million passengers a year. This is the first order for the enhanced CTX 9800, scheduled for deployment by September 2018.
Alasdair Scobie, Head of Commercial Operations at Gatwick Airport said: “As a growing global airport, serving 228 destinations in 74 countries, Gatwick’s focus is to maintain its robust security screening process while also enhancing the passenger experience. Working with Smiths Detection to upgrade Gatwick’s existing automated hold baggage screening systems ensures that we meet regulatory mandates whilst handling the growing passenger demand as we expand Gatwick’s role as a global airport.”
“Investing in localised service support allows Smiths Detection to facilitate an unmatched, end-to-end hold baggage screening solution that can help all airports ensure regulatory compliance and enhance detection capabilities,” said Martin Parker, UK EDS Sales Leader, Smiths Detection. “Smiths Detection looks forward to continued collaboration with Gatwick to screen hold baggage faster and more efficiently.”
