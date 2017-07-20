© vladek dreamstime.com

Murata & Sony get battery deal finalised

Long time coming: the transfer of the battery business from Sony to Murata was first announced on October 31, 2016.

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. and Sony Corporation have obtained all necessary regulatory approvals by the competition authorities in relevant countries for the transfer of the battery business. The two companies now expect to complete the transfer on September 1, 2017.



The closing of the transfer remains subject to other customary closing conditions.