Portwell releases COM EXPRESS® 3.0 Type 7 basic module

Portwell, Inc. a world-leading technology innovator in the Industrial PC (IPC) and embedded computing markets, empowering cloud and data center solutions with innovative network computing platforms, announces the release of the PCOM-B700G, a COM Express® 3.0 Type 7 Basic Module (125mm x 95mm) based on the Intel® Xeon® processor D-1500 product family (codenamed Broadwell-DE).

