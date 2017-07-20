© oliver sved dreamstime.com

Rutronik and AVX partnership going global

Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH is now a global AVX distribution partner for AVX's entire product range.

The two companies have been partners in Europe since 1997, and in 2015 they expanded the franchise to include Asia. Now, Rutronik is also a franchise distributor for the USA.



“Rutronik is one of our longest and most important distribution partners and has proven to have the expertise, commitment and market awareness needed to drive our business forward in both Europe and Asia, which is why we are now entrusting our business in the USA to Rutronik,” said Pete Venuto, Senior Vice President of Sales at AVX.



Markus Krieg, Managing Director Product Marketing at Rutronik said: “We are pleased to be able to serve our customers around the globe with AVX components. This will help us to acquire new customers for the products and grow together with AVX.”