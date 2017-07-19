© bombardier Business | July 19, 2017
Bombardier signalling solution in Kuala Lumpur
Bombardier Cityflo 650 rail control solution on the new second phase of Klang Valley Mass Rapid Transit’s (KVMRT) Sungai Buloh-Kajang (SBK) Line 1 is now fully functional.
Gregory Enjalbert, Vice President of Rail Control Solutions Asia Pacific, Bombardier Transportation said, “With the completed KVMRT Line 1 now operating with our driverless CITYFLO 650 solution, Bombardier’s range of urban transport solutions are increasing mobility for up to 700,000 passengers daily in the Greater Kuala Lumpur area. Along with the modern driverless BOMBARDIER INNOVIA metro fleet, which opened on the Kelana Jaya Line just a few months ago, we continue to provide truly integrated mobility for Malaysia, helping the government meet its plan to ensure enjoy a seamless commuter journey by 2030.”
Bombardier is equipping over 100 km of the KVMRT network with its fully-automated signalling technology. The system, which features a centralised control centre system and advanced radio-based communications, has been achieving high levels of availability since phase 1 opened in December 2016. Driverless trains operate with a peak-time frequency of less than three and a half-minute intervals and at speeds of just under 100 km/h.
