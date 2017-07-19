© nexans Components | July 19, 2017
Nexans supplies 320 Kv cables for EUR 100 million
Transmission system operator TenneT awarded Nexans the contract to supply and install the cables for the DolWin6 direct-current link.
These cables will transport the electricity from the offshore wind farms of North Sea Cluster 3 from the DolWin Kappa HVDC converter station to the Emden/Ost onshore HVDC converter and transformer station. Two parallel, XLPE-insulated 320 kV DC cables, each measuring 90 km in length, will be able to carry a maximum output of 900 MW. The Nexans contract, worth around EUR 100 million, comprises the cables, accessories and installation.
In addition to the DC cables, Nexans will be installing a fibre-optic cable for data transfer. The project – Nexans Deutschland’s biggest to date – is scheduled for completion in 2023. “We are delighted to be working alongside Nexans, another strong service provider in the field of plastic-insulated direct-current cables for our latest offshore project,” said Lex Hartman, who sits on the Executive Board of TenneT.
The geographical location of the offshore wind farm to be connected means that the offshore grid connections runvia the ecologically sensitive Wadden Sea. This is also the case with the DolWin6. On the way from the DolWin Kappa converter station, where the three-phase current generated at sea is converted to direct current, to Hilgenriedersiel on the mainland, around 45 kilometres away, the cables will cross the island of Norderney. To help protect the Wadden Sea and the flora and fauna on Norderney, horizontal drilling will enable the cables to pass under the island.
TenneT is beginning work on this part of the project this year, as in order for the dykes and natural features to be protected, it can be carried out only between mid-July and the end of September Nexans will also install the cables carefully and within suitable time frames. The submarine cables, manufactured in Norway, are scheduled for delivery and installation in summer 2020 and 2021. Installation of the land cables, produced in Belgium, between Hilgenriedersiel and Emden – a distance of roughly 45 kilometres – is planned to take place from 2020 as well.
Dr Dirk Steinbrink, Managing Director of Nexans Deutschland and Senior Executive Vice-President of the Nexans Group, commented: “I am delighted that TenneT has awarded us the contract for this important link. With DolWin6, we are responsible for all stages of the project relating to the cable system, including design, manufacture, logistics and installation, and after previous projects such as Beatrice, Italy-Montenegro and NordLink, we once again have the chance to demonstrate our expertise in high-voltage direct-current transmission.”
In addition to the DC cables, Nexans will be installing a fibre-optic cable for data transfer. The project – Nexans Deutschland’s biggest to date – is scheduled for completion in 2023. “We are delighted to be working alongside Nexans, another strong service provider in the field of plastic-insulated direct-current cables for our latest offshore project,” said Lex Hartman, who sits on the Executive Board of TenneT.
The geographical location of the offshore wind farm to be connected means that the offshore grid connections runvia the ecologically sensitive Wadden Sea. This is also the case with the DolWin6. On the way from the DolWin Kappa converter station, where the three-phase current generated at sea is converted to direct current, to Hilgenriedersiel on the mainland, around 45 kilometres away, the cables will cross the island of Norderney. To help protect the Wadden Sea and the flora and fauna on Norderney, horizontal drilling will enable the cables to pass under the island.
TenneT is beginning work on this part of the project this year, as in order for the dykes and natural features to be protected, it can be carried out only between mid-July and the end of September Nexans will also install the cables carefully and within suitable time frames. The submarine cables, manufactured in Norway, are scheduled for delivery and installation in summer 2020 and 2021. Installation of the land cables, produced in Belgium, between Hilgenriedersiel and Emden – a distance of roughly 45 kilometres – is planned to take place from 2020 as well.
Dr Dirk Steinbrink, Managing Director of Nexans Deutschland and Senior Executive Vice-President of the Nexans Group, commented: “I am delighted that TenneT has awarded us the contract for this important link. With DolWin6, we are responsible for all stages of the project relating to the cable system, including design, manufacture, logistics and installation, and after previous projects such as Beatrice, Italy-Montenegro and NordLink, we once again have the chance to demonstrate our expertise in high-voltage direct-current transmission.”
AVX to acquire AB Elektronik from TT Electronics AVX Corporation has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the Transportation, Sensing ...
BMW i Ventures leads strategic investment in GaN Systems GaN Systems announced the closing of an investment round led by BMW’s investment arm...
Littelfuse raises guidance for second quarter Littelfuse, Inc. has revised guidance for the second quarter of 2017 upward.
Bombardier signalling solution in Kuala Lumpur Bombardier Cityflo 650 rail control solution on the new second phase of Klang Valley...
Nexans supplies 320 Kv cables for EUR 100 million Transmission system operator TenneT awarded Nexans the contract to supply and install the...
Four years later, and Renesas wins infringement suit On July 14, 2017 EDT, the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts...
Bourns expands motorized slide potentiometer line Bourns, Inc., a leading manufacturer and supplier of electronic components, today...
RFMW Ltd. and RN2 Technologies sign distribution agreement RFMW Ltd. and RN2 Technologies Co., Ltd., South Korea have announced a distribution...
VW and Kuka sign new cooperation contract Volkswagen Group Research and automation specialist Kuka intensify their strategic...
Philips acquires imaging software company TomTec Royal Philips has signed an agreement to acquire TomTec Imaging Systems GmbH, a...
ST Engineering acquires Aethon Vision Technologies Land Systems, Inc. (VTLS), and its wholly-owned subsidiary, VT...
New rep for AIM in California AIM Solder has added SmartSol Technologies as a new representative for its complete...
SCR thyristor capable of handling 600V 40Arms and 150°C junction temperature Littelfuse, Inc., the global leader in circuit protection, today introduced a series of 40A...
The spin in graphene can be switched off By combining graphene with another two-dimensional material, researchers at...
Safran invests in Cailabs Safran placed an equity investment in Cailabs. Founded in 2013, Cailabs is a spin-off...
General Cable looking for a buyer General Cable has initiated "a review of strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value...
TSMC sees its revenues drop YoY during second quarter Year-over-year, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company saw its second quarter...
Nexans holds 100% of NVC Cable manufacturer Nexans now holds 100 percent of Nippon High Voltage Cable Corporation...
Next-Generation bluetooth low energy chip boosts the boom of connected smart... Low power, small size, and high performance enable widespread deployment of...
Conec expands German operations German connector manufacturer Conec Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH has...
ETAL opens R&D centre in the UK following acquisition ETAL Group, a supplier of magnetic components for power and signal applications, is...
Portwell announces CMVL-1U12B Portwell, Inc., a world-leading technology innovator in the Industrial PC (IPC) and embedded...
NSP has sold Zhunan Fab Neo Solar Power Corporation (NSP), a Taiwanese integrated PV solution provider, has sold its...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments