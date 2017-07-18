© tamas ambrits dreamstime.com Components | July 18, 2017
New rep for AIM in California
AIM Solder has added SmartSol Technologies as a new representative for its complete line of solder products. The company will support AIM customers in Baja California, Mexico.
SmartSol Technologies has been in business since 2012 – providing services and products to the electronics assembly industry in Mexico.
“We’re pleased to welcome SmartSol Technologies as our new representative in Baja California, Mexico,” said Andy Dolan, AIM’s Vice President of Sales. “We’re confident that SmartSol will provide unsurpassed support to AIM customers in the area.”
