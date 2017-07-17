Nexans holds 100% of NVC

© jirsak dreamstime.com

Cable manufacturer Nexans now holds 100 percent of Nippon High Voltage Cable Corporation (NVC)

Created in 2006, the objective of this JV between Nexans and Viscas was to support the development of the group’s sales, by adding capacity in Oil Filled and Mass Impregnated Paper Cables”, explains Vincent Dessale, Executive Vice President, Submarine High Voltage Cables. “Over the period, it has already delivered major projects: Hainan I, Cometa, Strait of Belle Isle (SOBI) and Maritim Link.”



“The full control of this manufacturing asset will further support Nexans development in addressing the promising perspectives and growing energy submarine market” adds Dirk Steinbrink, Senior Executive Vice President, High Voltage and Underwater Cable Business Group.