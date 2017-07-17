© balint radu dreamstime.com

Next-Generation bluetooth low energy chip boosts the boom of connected smart things

Low power, small size, and high performance enable widespread deployment of energy-conscious, space-constrained applications with BLE connectivity Provides state-of-the-art security and is Bluetooth 5.0-certified to ensure interoperability with the latest mobiles and tablets.

This is a product release announcement by STMicroelectronics. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.