Business | July 12, 2017
SK Hynix forms foundry-specialized company
SK Hynix System Co., Ltd., a foundry- specialized company founded by SK Hynix as a wholly owned subsidiary, has officially been launched.
The South Korean company aims to further strengthen its system semiconductor business with this new foundry-specialized company, and will be able to expand its business into various system semiconductor fields due to the new company, the company states in a press release.
SK Hynix Systems Co., Ltd. plans to build up capacity to secure more customers over a shorter period of time, this by concentrating on the technological advancement by selecting the areas with high growth potential and continuity in the 200mm foundry market. Based on this, the company’s strategy to increase the possibility of success is to advance into areas of high technical difficulty, the press release continues.
