Littelfuse acquires U.S. Sensor – manufacturer of temperature sensors

Littelfuse has acquired the assets of U.S. Sensor Corporation. Headquartered in Orange, California, U.S. Sensor is a manufacturer of thermistors and probe assemblies used in demanding temperature sensing applications. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“U.S. Sensor expands our existing sensor portfolio in several key electronics and industrial end markets, including home automation, HVAC and appliances,” said Deepak Nayar, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Electronics Business Unit. “The business has strong design capabilities that are complementary to our growth initiatives.”



“This is an exciting next phase for U.S. Sensor,” said Roger Dankert, President of U.S. Sensor. “We share the same views on customer focus and innovation, and will benefit from Littelfuse’s global presence and scale.”



Littelfuse does not expect this transaction to have a material impact to its 2017 revenue or adjusted earnings projections.