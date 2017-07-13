© selenka dreamstime.com Products | July 13, 2017
Ultra-low power graphics processor for wearable applications
Toshiba Electronics Europe (TEE) announced that mass production has commenced for the latest addition to their line-up of ApP LiteTM application processors for IoT devices, including wearables.
This is a product release announcement by Toshiba. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.
The compact TZ1201XBG graphics processor is based on a high-performance 32-bit ARM® Cortex®-M4F processor capable operating at 96MHz (up to 120MHz with Over Drive).
Combining the ARM® core with the on-board power management gives the TZ1201XBG an ultra-low power consumption of just 70μA/MHz in active mode. With a 350mAh battery and an always-on display this enables around one month between charges in second watch applications - and two months for minute watches
Incorporating 2.2MB of embedded high-speed SRAM, an advanced LCD controller and a total of four state-of-the-art 2D graphics engines, the TZ1201XBG offers class-leading graphics performance for wearable applications. Support for HVGA (480x320) at 30fps and QVGA (320x240) displays at up to 60fps is integrated into the fully-featured processor.
Embedded 2D graphics accelerators (GFX) provide a powerful platform for alpha-blending, drawing, rotating, texturing and resizing images as well as performing on-the-fly colour conversion. The graphic accelerators together with a new optimized bus structure remove almost all of the load on the processor for graphic operations and contributes significantly to further power saving.
The high-precision analogue front-end (AFE) combines a 24-bit delta-sigma ADC, 12-bit ADC, 12-bit DAC and an LED DAC thereby supporting direct sensing. This offers significant space and power savings by enabling software filtering.
120 free GPIOs and integrated USB, UART, SPI and I2C interfaces support the use of external sensors and peripherals to monitor activity and movement.
The integrated audio interface for voice command and voice trigger processing, and the 2D graphics accelerators will contribute to bring higher levels of user experience to customers.
The stunning capabilities of the advanced TZ1201XBG graphics processor can be fully appreciated by viewing this video https://youtu.be/IyBF8wdgLNI
For further details about the TZ1201XBG graphic solutions please download the fact sheet here.
