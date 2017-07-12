© balint radu dreamstime.com Products | July 12, 2017
High-performance BERT to verify next-generation high-speed interface designs
Anritsu Corporation has introduced the Signal Quality Analyzer (SQA) MP1900A BERT, a versatile solution that can measure next-generation PCI Express Gen 4 and Gen 5 buses, as well as the latest 400 GbE /200 GbE Ethernet networks.
This is a product release announcement by Anritsu. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.
With comprehensive interface support, the MP1900A is an all-in-one solution that accurately measures next-generation high-speed electronic and optical devices, and optical transceivers used in high-end servers, communications equipment and optical transceivers/modules, including those for M2M and IoT applications.
The SQA MP1900A high-performance Bit Error Rate Testers (BERTs) can accurately evaluate high-speed interface designs during the early development stage. Its all-in-one, highly extendible platform can measure performance of network-side interfaces, such as 400 GbE, 200 GbE, and 100 GbE, as well as internal PCI Express bus interfaces, to help speed design evaluation times and lower cost-of-test.
Engineers will have a high degree of measurement confidence, as the SQA MP1900A BERT has best-in-class performance. The built-in Pulse Pattern Generator (PPG) has industry best intrinsic jitter of typically 115 fs rms, as well as typical Tr/Tf of 12 ps. Total peak-to-peak jitter is typically 6 ps max. and typical input sensitivity of the internal Error Detector (ED) is 15 mV.
Complementing the high performance are multiple features that improve accuracy and efficiency. A unique Link Negotiation Function supporting high-speed digital interface standards is used to connect the MP1900A to the DUT for improved bus interface evaluation. Engineers can use the Function to conduct PCI Express Gen 4 and Gen 5 tests, LTSSM status analysis, jitter generation, and CM/DM noise injection. A Jitter Measurement Function evaluates signal integrity, while a 10Tap Emphasis Function and Equalizer Function can be used to characterize test signals according to transmission path loss.
The SQA MP1900A BERT can also be configured with peripheral equipment for expanded measurement capability. An integrated solution featuring the MP1900A can support generation of 32 Gbaud and 64 Gbaud PAM4 signals required for 200 GbE and 400 GbE measurements, BER measurements, jitter and amplitude noise injection, and emphasis addition, for versatile future-proof standards support.
Simple to operate, the MP1900A has an intuitive GUI that can display block diagrams on the instrument’s large touch-panel 12.1” display. Remote commands matching each GUI function can be displayed on-screen to shorten configuration time for automated measurements.
The SQA MP1900A high-performance Bit Error Rate Testers (BERTs) can accurately evaluate high-speed interface designs during the early development stage. Its all-in-one, highly extendible platform can measure performance of network-side interfaces, such as 400 GbE, 200 GbE, and 100 GbE, as well as internal PCI Express bus interfaces, to help speed design evaluation times and lower cost-of-test.
Engineers will have a high degree of measurement confidence, as the SQA MP1900A BERT has best-in-class performance. The built-in Pulse Pattern Generator (PPG) has industry best intrinsic jitter of typically 115 fs rms, as well as typical Tr/Tf of 12 ps. Total peak-to-peak jitter is typically 6 ps max. and typical input sensitivity of the internal Error Detector (ED) is 15 mV.
Complementing the high performance are multiple features that improve accuracy and efficiency. A unique Link Negotiation Function supporting high-speed digital interface standards is used to connect the MP1900A to the DUT for improved bus interface evaluation. Engineers can use the Function to conduct PCI Express Gen 4 and Gen 5 tests, LTSSM status analysis, jitter generation, and CM/DM noise injection. A Jitter Measurement Function evaluates signal integrity, while a 10Tap Emphasis Function and Equalizer Function can be used to characterize test signals according to transmission path loss.
The SQA MP1900A BERT can also be configured with peripheral equipment for expanded measurement capability. An integrated solution featuring the MP1900A can support generation of 32 Gbaud and 64 Gbaud PAM4 signals required for 200 GbE and 400 GbE measurements, BER measurements, jitter and amplitude noise injection, and emphasis addition, for versatile future-proof standards support.
Simple to operate, the MP1900A has an intuitive GUI that can display block diagrams on the instrument’s large touch-panel 12.1” display. Remote commands matching each GUI function can be displayed on-screen to shorten configuration time for automated measurements.
Toshiba's comments on temporary restraining order Toshiba Corporation has commented on the on Temporary Restraining Order...
SK Hynix forms foundry-specialized company SK Hynix System Co., Ltd., a foundry- specialized company founded by SK Hynix as a wholly...
Mouser and TinyCircuits enter global distribution deal Mouser Electronics has entered into a global distribution agreement with TinyCircuits, a...
High-performance BERT to verify next-generation high-speed interface... Anritsu Corporation has introduced the Signal Quality Analyzer (SQA) MP1900A BERT, a...
Sponsored content by Texas InstrumentsNew ultra-flexible ultrasonic sensors This ultrasonic sensor supports wide distance detection at low power, making it well suited to a range of position sensing applications. The PGA460 is highly integrated with a programmable digital core, and enables object detection...
Intel’s acquisition of Mobileye get a green light in Germany the German Federal Cartel Office (Bundeskartellamt) and the Austrian...
Boston Semi Equipment receives repeat order for MEMS test handler Boston Semi Equipment (BSE), a global semiconductor test handler company, has received a...
Littelfuse acquires U.S. Sensor – manufacturer of temperature sensors Littelfuse has acquired the assets of U.S. Sensor Corporation. Headquartered in...
Melexis announces new LIN Bus Gateway Device Melexis, a global microelectronics engineering company, today announces a...
BCD Microelectronics merges with Atlantik Elektronik The two semiconductor distributors BCD Microelectronics and Atlantik...
Avnet Abacus extends distribution agreement with Panasonic Avnet Abacus is extending its distribution agreement with Panasonic to include wireless...
Next Biometrics – now with volume production for flexible sensors Next Biometrics has reached its previously communicated goal of being able to mass produce...
Bittium TAC WIN radio system products for Finnish Defense The Finnish Minister of Defence Jussi Niinistö has authorized Finnish Defence Forces to...
BondFilm® LDD MSAP Atotech introduces BondFilm® LDD and BondFilm® LDD Enhancer, its latest additions to...
Ultra to acquire Sparton Ultra has entered into a conditional merger agreement to acquire Sparton in a transaction...
Nokia smartphones and Zeiss optics HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, and Zeiss signed an exclusive partnership. This...
Smartronix on board NASA's Mars 2020 Rover Smartronix is to deliver a SuperSpeed ruggedized universal serial bus (USB) 3.0 hub to the California Institute of Technology managed Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Pasadena, CA.
One-of-a-kind converter REM1 with 2 MOPP RECOM has developed a new fully medically-certified DC/DC converter, which is the first in...
Xiaomi acquires patent assets from Nokia Nokia and Xiaomi have signed a business collaboration agreement and a multi-year...
Micron denies reports of major malfunction The memory chipmaker denies reports suggesting that its Fab-2 in Taiwan had suffered major malfunctions resulting in reduced outputs.
TTI acquires Symmetry Electronics TTI, Inc. today announced the acquisition of Symmetry Electronics, a privately held...
RFMW opens Italian sales office RFMW has opened a direct sales office in Milan, Italy. The new sales organization will support...
Data Respons gets strategic contract in Sweden Data Respons has renewed a frame agreement with a large industrial group in Sweden for...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments